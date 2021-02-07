Netanyahu: Israel the is Jewish Homeland, We’ll fight ICC with “all our Might”

In a recent statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed against the recent iCC decision to investigate Israel for war crimes.
The statement reads as follows:
When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes – this is pure antisemitism. The court established to prevent atrocities like the Nazi Holocaust against the Jewish people is now targeting the one state of the Jewish people. First, it outrageously claims that when Jews live in our homeland, this is a war crime. Second, it claims that when democratic Israel defends itself against terrorists who murder our children and rocket our cities – we are committing another war crime. Yet the ICC refuses to investigate brutal dictatorships like Iran and Syria, who commit horrific atrocities almost daily. As Prime Minister of Israel, I can assure you this: We will fight this perversion of justice with all our might!