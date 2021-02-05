Feb 05, 2021
Eleven Bnei Menashe Couples from India Remarry

Feb 5, 2021

Eleven Bnei Menashe couples who immigrated to Israel from northeastern India were remarried in a group ceremony near Netanya after completing their formal conversion to Judaism by the Chief Rabbinate, Feb. 3, 2021. Photo by Laura Ben David, courtesy of Shavei Israel.

Eleven Bnei Menashe couples who immigrated to Israel from northeastern India were remarried in a group ceremony at Shavei Israel’s absorption center near Netanya after completing their formal conversion to Judaism by the Chief Rabbinate.

The 11 couples were among 257 new Bnei Menashe immigrants who arrived a few weeks ago thanks to the Jerusalem-based nonprofit Shavei Israel, and Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata. The 11 couples hail from the northeastern Indian states of Manipur and Mizoram, and plan to settle in the city of Nof HaGalil, formerly known as Upper Nazareth, in the north of Israel.

“We wish the couples a hearty mazal tov—and much joy, health and success in their new home,” said Shavei Israel founder and chairman Michael Freund. “After realizing their dream of making aliyah, these couples have an additional reason to celebrate. Despite the pandemic, they have now been remarried in a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony that symbolizes the new lives they are building in the Jewish state.”

The 11 Bnei Menashe couples who chose to remarry in a group ceremony on Feb. 3, 2021. Photo by Laura Ben David.

In light of coronavirus restrictions, the ceremonies were conducted with permission from Israel’s Home Front Command and in accordance with Israeli Ministry of Health regulations.

