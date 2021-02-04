China warns Biden: Trying to Contain us will only Backfire

Wu Qian, the spokesperson of PRC Ministry of Defense spoke about Chinese view of the military relationship between the U.S. and China during the Trump administration and the future of the two militaries in a press conference that was posted on the Radar Videos on Haokan Video (China) on January 28, 2021.

He said that China hopes that the new U.S. administration will make “joint efforts” with China, and he added that the American and Chinese militaries have recently conducted some “pragmatic exchanges.” Qian added that it is an impossible task to contain China.

He said that any effort to contain Bei Jing would end with a rock “dropping on their foot.”