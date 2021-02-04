The Uncommon Cold….and Newly Discovered Side Effects

Yesterday I came down with a cold. These things do still exist, believe it or not. Today I had a mild headache, and I just took an Ibuprofen to relieve the symptoms. I should have taken a selfie and posted it. It was such an intense religious experience. I’m sure it would have received thousands of likes and been shared hundreds of times. Alas, the moment was lost.
*
Recently discovered side effects of the covid “vaccines” include: feelings of moral superiority; irrational confidence; irrational desire to market pharmaceutical products; bloated ego; snarkiness; know-it-all syndrome; loss of intellectual curiosity; loss of common sense; loss of sense of humor; inability to think clearly; rage; irrational support of tyranny; newfound desire to punish others; newfound belief that science is determined by popular vote; newfound support of censorship; desire to receive more injections; certainty that injuries and deaths following injections are entirely coincidental.
Ask your doctor if the covid “vaccine” is right for you. Better yet, don’t ask, and don’t take no for an answer. Just do it.