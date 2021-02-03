‘Palestinian’ Authority Latest Land-Grab Tactic: Plant Forests in honor of Suicide Bombers

Palestinian security forces are planting trees in the West Bank town of Mount Ebal in the West Bank town of Nablus, protesting the confiscation of land for Israeli settlements. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

The PA reaffirms its commitment to its mass murderers

PA tree planting initiative teaches youth that terrorist murderers are ‎‎“sanctified” and “eternally remain in our hearts”

Abbas’ Advisor: “The initiative… honors the Martyrs, who are the most ‎precious thing we have in our history”‎

“Every day we will grow a tree, every day we will grow a Martyr” – Father of ‎terrorist “Martyr”

PMW has notified the Israeli authorities of the possible violation of Israel’s ‎laws ‎

The Palestinian Authority has launched a project to honor all Palestinians who have ‎died as so-called “Martyrs” since 1917. The PA will eventually plant 35,000 olive trees ‎throughout the PA areas with each tree named after a “Martyr.” The PA defines all ‎terrorists killed while attacking Israelis – including suicide bombers and mass murderers ‎‎- as “Martyrs.” This is the largest systematic PA project to honor terrorist murderers that ‎Palestinian Media Watch has ever documented. ‎

Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub, who is also Chairman of the PLO ‎Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, launched the project on behalf of PA ‎Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, and explained: ‎

‎“We are honoring the Martyrs of the Palestinian cause from 1917 until now. ‎These Martyrs are the most sacred thing we have.”‎ [Official PA TV, Jan. 6, 2021]‎

Numerous PA institutions are involved in the initiative with which the PA explicitly ‎targets Palestinian youth. One of the places chosen for the trees to be planted is ‎school yards. The Director-General of Youth Affairs at the PLO Supreme Council for ‎Youth and Sports, Muhammad Sbeihat, explained that the intention is “not only to ‎plant saplings, but also that they will be visible to our children, our students, our ‎young men and women.” This focus underscores the PA’s policy of promoting terrorists as role models to Palestinian youth, urging them to die as “Martyrs for Palestine.” In addition to PA institutions, the organizations invited to ‎take part in the glorification of murderers are scouts groups, school students, and youth ‎clubs:

Official PA TV host: “As a commemoration of our Martyrs, we will be with the ‎Alive and Provided For initiative. This initiative comes under the auspices of His ‎Honor [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas… its goal is to gather and determine the ‎names of our Martyrs who eternally remain in our hearts.”‎ PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Director-General of Youth ‎Affairs Muhammad Sbeihat: “This initiative was launched by Jibril Rajoub in ‎cooperation with many official and civil institutions, foremost among them ‎the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Local Authorities, the Ministry of ‎Education, the youth and culture departments in the districts, the National ‎Association of the Families of the Martyrs of Palestine, the Families of the ‎Martyrs and Wounded Institution… This plan will be launched simultaneously ‎in all districts of the homeland, in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip… olive ‎‎[tree] seedlings will be planted with the names of all of Palestine’s Martyrs… ‎Three locations have been defined where the saplings will be planted…: ‎Either in a public place – a public square, or in the schoolyards, or… on ‎private land… We intend not only to plant saplings, but also that they will be ‎visible to our children, our students, our young men and women, and our ‎families, so that the memory will remain… The main participants in the ‎planting operation are the Martyrs’ families themselves… The other side is the ‎scouts’ groups, school students, volunteers from the youth clubs and ‎centers, and all our people. Naturally, as everyone knows, our people ‎sanctifies the Martyrs’ cause.”‎ [Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, Dec. 28, 2020]‎

The father of terrorist Bilal Rawajbeh who was recently killed by return fire after ‎shooting at and attempting to murder Israeli soldiers, explained the importance of a tree ‎in his son’s name:‎

Adnan Abd Al-Jawad Rawajbeh, father of terrorist Bilal Rawajbeh: “The ‎symbolism of [Palestinian Martyrs’] Day is that we are saying to the entire world, ‎to Israel: Despite death, we will live, and despite the sorrow, we will grow. Every ‎day we will grow a tree, every day we will grow a Martyr. We love all the ‎Martyrs, we are loyal to the Martyrs, for we are standing firm on this land. We are ‎planted in this land. We’ll die standing here, and we won’t surrender. Therefore, ‎our Martyrs are ‘alive with their Lord, and provided for’ [Quran 3:169].”‎ [Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, Jan. 6, 2021]‎

The father of the terrorist cited part of a Quranic verse about rewards for the Martyrs: ‎‎”And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, ‎they are alive with their Lord, and provided for.” [Quran 3:169]‎

Significantly, the PA chose the name “Alive and Provided For” for the initiative, based ‎on this verse in the Quran. It reflects the PA’s interpretation of Islam that all Palestinian ‎terrorists who attack Israelis, all murderers of Israeli civilians – including suicide ‎bombers – were fulfilling a religious obligation by killing or attempting to kill ‎Israelis/Jews. If the terrorist died in the act he/she receives the highest status in Islam ‎possible – becoming a Shahid – a Martyr who died for Allah – and is rewarded with ‎everlasting life with all needs “provided for” by Allah Himself. ‎

This picture of tags ready to be tied on the PA’s olive trees shows in all clarity that the ‎PA intends – as usual – to honor and glorify terrorists and murderers among others:‎

‎“Self-sacrificing fighter Martyr Dalal Mughrabi” – led mass-murder of 37 Israeli ‎civilians, incl. 12 children ‎ “Martyr commander Fathi Shaqaqi” – founder of the terror organization Islamic ‎Jihad ‎“Martyr commander Salah Khalaf” – planned Olympic massacre of 11 Israeli ‎athletes ‎“Martyr commander Muhammad Abbas ‘Abu Al-Abbas’” – headed the terror ‎organization Palestinian Liberation Front ‎ “Martyr commander Yasser Arafat” – founder of Fatah and Chairman of the ‎PLO/PA [Facebook page of the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Jan. 6, 2021]‎

Abbas’ advisor on District Affairs, Hajj Ismail Jaber, “praised the initiative because it ‎honors the Martyrs, who are the most precious thing we have in our history.” [Official ‎PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 24, 2020]‎

The PA is presenting this as a major project to honor “Martyrs” throughout the PA areas ‎and possibly in areas under Israeli jurisdiction as well: ‎

As explained by Sbeihat in the video above: “This plan will be launched ‎simultaneously in all districts of the homeland, in the West Bank and the Gaza ‎Strip.” The official PA daily added that the “events will take place in all the homeland’s ‎districts, including occupied Jerusalem.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 24, ‎‎2020] The PA defines all of the State of Israel and the disputed Area C under Israeli ‎jurisdiction as districts of the “Palestinian homeland.” ‎

The PA’s terror promotion including honoring terrorists is prohibited under article 251 of the Israeli Order for Security Provisions. PMW has notified the relevant Israeli authorities of this PA terror promotion program.

The following are longer excerpts of the statements cited above and additional ‎reports on the PA’s initiative honoring terrorists and murderers: ‎

Jibril Rajoub also serves as Head of the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, Chairman of the Palestine Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Palestinian Scout Association (PSA).

Ziad Abu Amr also serves as head of the PLO Department of International Relations.

The top image shows Chairman of the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports ‎and Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub planting an olive tree.‎

Posted text: “Launching the Palestinian Martyrs’ Day (“.” in source in a possible ‎attempt to evade Facebook’s algorithm -Ed.) events in all the homeland’s ‎districts – from Jenin to Rafah, under the slogan: #Alive_and_Provided_For (i.e., ‎a paraphrase of Quran 3:169; see note below)”‎ [Facebook page of the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Jan. 6, 2021]‎

Head of the Committee to Resist Settlements and the Wall Walid Assaf: “The [PA-‎controlled] Committee to Resist Settlements and the Wall launched the National ‎Campaign to Protect the Peaks program, which targets 17 strategic Palestinian sites ‎stretching from east Tubas to Mount Ebal in northern Nablus, which is the highest ‎peak in the north – the northern West Bank, to Khillat Hassan, which is the strategic ‎site separating Qalqilya and Salfit, and to Jabal Al-Ras, the most dangerous site today ‎in the settlement building [plan], because it will complete the settlement bloc – the Ariel ‎settlement bloc that will separate the northern West Bank from its center… Tomorrow ‎an operation will begin to plant olive trees throughout the homeland, and this operation ‎will be named after the Martyrs who sacrificed their souls. This [shows our] gratitude ‎towards them. This operation is important. Trees will be planted according to the ‎Martyrs’ names. In the plan to defend the peaks we will plant 40,000 trees at the ‎strategic peaks. Therefore, the popular resistance here is being carried out in three ‎directions. The first direction is the popular resistance and resolve against the ‎expansion of the settlements and outposts. The second direction is planting [in] the ‎lands and strengthening the residents’ resolve at this place, and not leaving the lands ‎fallow but rather sowing in them. The third direction is the legal dimension, through ‎which we succeeded last year [2020] in restoring 17,000 dunams (17 square kilometers ‎‎-Ed.)… The settlers’ aggression can only be stopped through the popular struggle. We ‎will only be able to stop the settlers’ aggression by establishing the popular committees ‎and the protection committees that are part of them, so that they will stand against the ‎settlers’ attacks. The settlers’ rampaging will only be stopped when the roads will be ‎closed to the settlers.”‎ [Official PA TV, Topic of the Day, Jan. 4, 2021]‎

‎“The youth social center of Al-Jalazone refugee camp marked Palestinian Martyrs’ Day ‎yesterday afternoon [Jan. 7, 2021] by planting olive trees on the graves of the camp’s ‎Martyrs at the Al-Jalazone camp Martyrs’ cemetery.”‎ [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 8, 2021]‎

‎“Under the auspices of [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas and the [PLO] Supreme ‎Council for Youth and Sports, the Returnees scouts group marked Palestinian ‎Martyrs’ Day under the slogan Alive and Provided For (a paraphrase of Quran 3:169, ‎see note below -Ed.), in cooperation with the popular committee for services of the Al-‎Fawwar refugee camp as well as all the camp’s institutions and activists.”‎ [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 8, 2021]‎

Posted text: “The northern districts of the homeland (i.e., the West Bank) were ‎beautified with the planting of olive trees on Palestinian Martyrs’ Day.

The [PLO] Supreme Council for Youth and Sports’ information department – The ‎Nablus, Tulkarem, Qalqilya, Jenin, Tubas, and Salfit districts were beautified ‎with the planting of thousands of olive trees as part of the activities of the [PA] ‎initiative Alive and Provided For (a paraphrase of Quran 3:169, see note below -‎Ed.), which was launched by the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports in ‎cooperation with a large number of official and civil institutions to mark ‎Palestinian Martyrs’ Day. The olive trees symbolize the Palestinians’ resolve ‎and their adherence to their lands, and they constitute proof of the ‎Palestinians’ firm roots in their land for thousands of years (sic., the ‎Palestinians have no history prior to the modern period)…‎

Everyone who participated in the initiative declared their loyalty to the ‎Martyrs, and the masses stood next to each other to mark the anniversary in a ‎spectacular sight in the presence of all the Palestinians.”‎ [Facebook page of the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Jan. 8, ‎‎2021]‎

