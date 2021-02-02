New Biblical Board Game is the Latest Israeli export

J-Innovation founders Amit Barak and Amotz Eyal have manufactured a new product to export to believers worldwide – A board game based on the Bible. Their goal – “To bring Israel to the living rooms” of people across the globe.

The game is based on the Path of the Patriarchs, a Biblical road that traverses the ancient land of Israel. Eyal notes the importance of the Path of the patriarchs saying that “eighty percent of the stories from the bible happened on the way of the patriarchs.”

Eyal also explained the advantage of a board game as opposed to a computer game in that it brings the family together. Instead of acquiring fake money, kids acquire good deeds. The game also incorporates Bible knowledge featuring questions that must be answered by the participants using a Bible.