‘Comfort Center’ for World’s last remaining Holocaust Survivors dedicated by Israel365

Israel365 dedicated a new Holocaust Center on Sunday in the Givat Massua neighborhood of Jerusalem. The center, run by the Melabev organization, specializes in treating Holocaust survivors suffering from dementia. The dedication ceremony took place in an online virtual event below.

“Remarkable generosity enabling this amazing program”

Member of Knesset and former minister for social equality Meirav Cohen, participated in the ceremony explaining that dementia for survivors is a unique experience in that they suffer from short-term memory loss but not long-term memory loss. This means that they can remember the War vividly but at the same time, cannot remember the names of their own children. She added that due to covid-19, “demanding social distancing, isolation, is causing additional emotional stress making the situation worse than ever.”

Regarding Israel365 sponsoring Melabev’s latest initiative, Cohen credited Rabbi Tuly Weisz with “remarkable generosity that is enabling this amazing program.”

The gift of “aging with dignity”

“You are making a meaningful difference in the lives of Holocaust survivors and their family, caregivers in Israel.” She added that thanks to Israel365’s sponsorship, Holocaust survivors can now “age with dignity.”

Steve Brown, a son-in-law of one of the survivors in Melabev’s clinic, spoke at the event recalling his 93-year-old mother-in-law who was sent to Auschwitz during the war. He lauded Melabev’s success in treating her in her advanced stage of Alzheimer’s noting that “she participated in all of its programs.”

An uplifting time for her

Brown recalled that she was “happy to go” to Melabev and that the experience was “really an uplifting time for her.” He added that “it gave her life quality.”

Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz, who is also the grandson of Holocaust survivors, spoke at the virtual event as well calling his connection to the Holocaust “very real.” Rabbi Weisz emphasized that the survivors “don’t need our commemoration, they need our help.” He referenced his call to action with a passage from the Book of Isaiah:

Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God. (Isaiah 40:1)

Can you answer the call and bring comfort to the world’s last remaining Holocaust survivors?

A call to action

If the answer is ‘yes’, Israel365 is now collecting donations to keep this important initiative going. Now can be your chance to bring much-needed comfort to a Holocaust Survivor during their last moments on earth.

During the ceremony, Rabbi Weisz noted that 900 Holocaust Survivors died in Israel in 2020 from covid alone. Soon there will be no more survivors left at all. Don’t wait until it’s too late.

To donate to this important cause, simply click on the button on the image below.