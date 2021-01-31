Israel’s battle against the LGBT Agenda gets a Boost

As Israel’s elections get underway, the far-right Otzma Yehudi (Jewish Power) party has agreed to merge with the anti-LGBT party Noam to run on a joint ticket for Israel’s 24th Knesset. The move gives each party a better chance of entering the parliament following elections as each party failed to pass the threshold in Israel’s last election back in September, 2019.

The agreement came on the heels of a failed agreement attempt between Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir and National Union head Betzalel Smotrich. Many on the right expressed frustration with the latter for refusing to unite – a move that would have likely guaranteed a seat for both of them in the Knesset following Israel’s March elections.

Ben-Gvir seems to be taking the lead on uniting all parties on the right including Hagit Moshe, the recently elected leader of the Jewish Home party. Otzma Yehudit released the following statement saying: ”

Amazing news tonight for lovers of the Land of Israel and the people of Israel who care about the Jewish character of the state – we have signed an agreement between Otzma Yehudit and Noam ahead of the upcoming elections. We call on our friends Bezalel Smutrich and Hagit Moshe to join unity in Religious Zionism sector and among all lovers of the state.” In the last election, Noam dropped out of the race. And although many of their votes spilled over to the Otzma Yehudit party, they still failed to pass the current threshold of four seats.