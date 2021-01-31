Terrorist killed after Trying to Stab IDF Soldier

An Arab terrorist was shot and killed after trying to stab a soldier on Sunday at the Gush Etzion exchange several miles south of Jerusalem.

The suspect approached the DF troop at who was guarding a bus stop before drawing a knife and charging at him. The alert soldier fired several shots into the terrorist’s torso killing him instantly. No other injuries were reported.

The Arab terrorist who arrived at the Gush junction this morning had 3 knives attached to a stick. He charged an #IDF… Posted by Joshua Hasten on Saturday, January 30, 2021

The event was caught on cc camera and can be seen below.

Josh Hasten, spokesman for Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman, was on the scene to deliver an exclusive report.