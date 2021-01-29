Left-Wing Groups Echo White Supremacists: Claim Israel is “Apartheid”

A left-wing English-language magazine published an article quoting a verse in Genesis to link evangelical Christians, conspiracy theorists, Israel, and white nationalism, following a trend of anti-Israel groups justifying their Jew-hatred with feeble attempts to link Israel with racism.

+972 Magazine is a left-wing news and opinion webzine established in August 2010 by a group of four Israeli writers in Tel Aviv. One week ago, they published an article by Ben Lorber under the headline, “How the Israeli flag became a symbol for white nationalists.” The subhead read, “The U.S. white nationalist movement’s admiration for the Jewish state’s supremacist values fits comfortably with its deep antisemitism.” The article described the January 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington DC as a “coup” and a gathering of “QAnon conspiracy, the III% militia movement, and other popular right-wing causes.” Noting that an Israeli flag was prominently displayed, the author claimed the protest was advocating a “culture of conspiracism, grievance politics, xenophobic scapegoating, and vigilante violence,” and as “a nation that embodies the strong arm of xenophobic nationalism and militarized masculinity, unapologetically pushing back invading ethno-religious Others, expanding its territory, and protecting its heritage in bold defiance of a chorus of liberal outcry.”

In a counter-logical approach, the article claims that despite the anti-Semitic basis of white nationalism, the right-wing in the US is composed of opposing groups of white nationalists and evangelicals, both of which are enamored of Israel. The Christian Zionists are motivated by “religious zeal” fueled by “fever dreams of an apocalyptic End Times scenario.” The white nationalists “emulate Israel as an enviable example of the successful creation, by a dispossessed people, of its own ethnostate — one that continues to unapologetically “take its own side” in ethnic conflict.” The article cited Richard Spencer, a prominent white supremacist, who has referred to himself on Israeli television as “a white Zionist” and mistakenly identified Israel, which is populated by a majority of Jews of non-white origin, as a European white nationalist state.

The article concludes with the mistaken observation that Israel is an apartheid state:

..it is likely that the U.S. and Israeli right will remain deeply entangled, and the Israeli flag will continue to appear regularly at right-wing rallies for some time. This hardly means, however, that the pro-Israel right possesses real respect for Jewish people. Were they to cease treating Israel as a canvass upon which to project any number of reactionary ideologies, they would be forced to reckon with the real humanity and lived experiences of Israeli Jews and Palestinians, and to confront the concrete reality of ongoing occupation, apartheid and dispossession. Indeed, such a reckoning is a necessary step on the road to a just and lasting peace for all who dwell between the river and the sea.

It should be noted that +972 gets itsfunding from reader contributions, a left-wing German political party, and the New Israel Fund, an anti-Israel NGO. NGO Monitor, an NGO watchdog website, accused +972 of being antisemitic for applying the apartheid analogy regarding Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

This article, based on countless erroneous claims, could be written off as an anomaly but it is, in fact, part of a trend in which Israel and its advocates are all labeled as racist, white nationalists, and white supremacists. B’Tselem, an anti-Israel NGO posing as a humanitarian organization, recently came out with a statement describing Israel as an “apartheid state” that enforces “Jewish supremacy”, representing a major shift in policy for the organization. CAMERA, a media watchdog organization, presented an article debunking the many lies and misrepresentations in B’Tselem’s statement, which CAMERA described as “a mess of factoids, fibs, and fraudulence meant to inflame and misinform, and which tells us more about the organization than about Israel.”

CAMERA described B’Tslesm’s claim that Israel is a “white supremacy” as “a bad joke.” Referring to the establishment of the state of Israel in the wake of the Holocaust, CAMERA compared Israel’s immigration policy that favors Jews to “historically black colleges and universities, meant to provide what an oppressed community had been denied.”

CAMERA goes on to state that the left-wing accusing Jews of having feelings of supremacy is an anti-Semitic trope, identical to real white supremacists like former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who wrote a book on Jewish Supremacism and a PhD thesis on “Zionism as a Form of Ethnic Supremacism.”