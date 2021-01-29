Left-Wing Media Slammed for Anti-Semitic Stories About Orthodox Jewish Head of NSC

In a tweet on Wednesday, AIPAC posted, “@NBCNews must retract this offensive story. Charges of dual loyalty are anti-Semitic and insult millions of Americans—Jewish & non-Jewish—who stand by our ally Israel. We will not be deterred from exercising our rights as citizens to advocate for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.”

AIPAC did not call out Mother Jones.

“@AIPAC is an American organization that supports an alliance critical to American nat. security—as do a majority of Americans. Questioning the loyalty of a public servant for supporting it is not just offensive, it reeks of bigotry. @MotherJones owes Anne Neuberger an apology,” tweeted the American Jewish Committee.

In an editor’s note on Wednesday night, NBC News wrote, “Earlier today, NBC News published an article reporting that a family foundation linked to President Joe Biden’s senior director for cyber policy on the White House National Security Council donated more than $500,000 in recent years to AIPAC, the largest pro-Israel lobbying group in Washington.

“After a number of readers raised issues with this article, NBC News conducted a review and has determined that it fell short of our reporting standards. In order to warrant publication, it needed on-the-record quotes from critics, rather than anonymous ones. The article should have also included more views from those who believe that donations to AIPAC do not represent a conflict. And it did not give Neuberger adequate time to respond to our reporting.”

In response to the editor’s note, AJC tweeted, “@NBCNews has now taken down this repugnant smear piece and acknowledged that it failed to meet its journalistic standards. Your move, @DavidCornDC.”

However, the story was not deleted. Rather, stated the editor’s note, “in the interest of transparency with our readers, NBC News has moved the original article to our archives,” adding a hyperlink to the story.

AIPAC declined further comment. NBC News, Dilanian, Corn and Mother Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment.