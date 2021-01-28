Christian Bible scholar Banned by Facebook for ‘incitement’ after opposing transgender ideology

Prominent Christian scholar Robert AJ Gagnon was suspended by Facebook on Tuesday for 24 hours after speaking out against transgenderism and President Joe Biden’s new transgender military policy. Facebook claimed that Gagnon’s critique of this ideology violated the social media’s “Community Standards on violence and incitement.”

The post was ironically referring to another post written by his friend, Laurie Higgins, who was suspended for seven-days for blasting Biden’s policy.

“There was absolutely no incitement to violence on our part. We abhor violence done to any person,” Gagnon told PJ Media. “This is just a thinly veiled and pathetic excuse for censorship of any critical views toward trans-tyranny over our consciences, religion, and reason.”

“Only one point of view is being allowed,” he said. “Trump was not the great danger to the Republic. Left-wing canceling is.”

A Ph.D. in sexuality and Pauline theology from Princeton Theological Seminary, Gagnon published The Bible and Homosexual Practice: Texts and Hermeneutics. He works as a professor of New Testament theology at the Houston Baptist University.

In the Facebook post, Gagnon defended Higgins’ view on Biden’s pro-transgender military policy.

The following is the text from the post Gagnon got suspended for:

My friend Laurie Higgins has been suspended for 7 days, for making an accurate and witty satirical post, by left-wing FB overlords who seek to squash all dissent on the issue of transgenderism, no doubt emboldened by the Biden/Harris administration. There’s nothing inaccurate about this post.

Biden’s lifting of Trump’s transgender military ban will indeed put women military personnel in the awful position of having to shower with biological males. Trans-promoters aren’t content with having men invade the domain of women’s sports and shelters. “Transgender” ideology is indeed a pseudo-science, compelling people to reject basic biological facts. Promoters of “transgenderism” do indeed exhibit traits of a religious cult in their mind-numbing, science-denying conformity. The censoring and suspending of Laurie HIggins rather proves the point, doesn’t it?

“We have these standards to prevent and disrupt offline harm,” Facebook communicated to Gagnon.