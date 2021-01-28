Fatah: Murder of 11 Israeli Athletes at Olympics was “Quality Operation”

Jeremy Corbyn lays a wreath at the graves of the terrorists who perpetrated the murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. (Credit: via Twitter)

Fatah about terror commander: “A beacon guiding… the path to ‎liberation”‎

In Palestinian Authority terminology a “quality operation” is a euphemism for a ‎successful terror attack. Palestinians use the term to describe murderous attacks ‎against Israeli civilians. One attack that has earned this praise repeatedly was the ‎murder of the 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics in 1972. ‎

Eight Palestinian terrorists from the terror organization Black September, a secret ‎branch of Fatah, broke into the athletes’ village at the Munich Olympics on Sept. 5, ‎‎1972. The terrorists took Israeli athletes and coaches hostage in their rooms, ‎murdering two right away, ultimately murdering 11 when the German police tried but ‎failed to rescue the hostages and subdue the terrorists at an airport near Munich.‎

Still today, Abbas’ Fatah views these murders as an achievement and “a quality ‎operation” as expressed in this video posted by Fatah on the anniversary of the ‎death of the Black September commander Ali Hassan Salameh who was one of ‎the planners of the Munich massacre as well as many other attacks: ‎

The stills at the beginning of the video show German police disguised in sports ‎clothes climbing the roof of the building where the Palestinian terrorists held the ‎Israeli athletes hostage.‎

Fatah Commission of Information and Culture’s narrator: “Ali ‎Hassan Salameh was characterized by his long arm, which reached ‎across all of Europe, and by high intelligence that enabled him to hunt ‎Mossad agents. After he was appointed to command the special ‎operations (i.e., terror attacks) against the Israeli intelligence service in ‎the world, his name was connected to many quality operations, such as ‎sending explosive packages to many Mossad agents in Europe… ‎Salameh left a life story that turned him into a symbol of extraordinary ‎security activity. [This] was continued and is still being continued by his ‎students and those who love him, who view him as a beacon guiding ‎them on the path to liberation and return.”‎ Posted text: “The man who made [former Israeli Prime Minister] Golda ‎Meir lose her head, to the point that she said: ‘Kill that monster!’ ‎

Abu Ali [Hassan] Salameh ‎

The Red Prince”‎ [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Jan. 20, 2021]‎

Palestinian Media Watch has documented that every year, on the anniversary of ‎Salameh’s death and on the anniversary of the attack itself, the PA and Fatah ‎repeat this ritual of praising the terrorists and glorifying the attack. ‎

This year was no exception. In addition to the video above, Fatah gloated that ‎terrorist Salameh “kept the Israelis up at night with a series of operations”:‎

Posted text: “Tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 22, [2021,] is the 42nd anniversary ‎of the death as a Martyr of the Red Prince, Ali Hassan Salameh… who ‎kept the Israeli occupation up at night with a series of operations, ‎until the Israeli Mossad (Israeli Secret Intelligence Service) ‎assassinated him in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, on Jan. 22, 1979. ‎‎‘Sad Monday’ in the history of the Palestinian revolution – this is how ‎the day of his death as a Martyr was called. This is a day full of grief and ‎lethal bouts of pain in the lives of everyone who loved Martyr ‎commander Abu Hassan Salameh.‎

‎#The_Red_Prince‎

‎#Ali_Hassan_Salameh‎

The [Fatah] Commission of Information and Culture”‎ Text on image: “The 42nd anniversary

The Red Prince

Ali Hassan Salameh”‎ [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, ‎Jan. 21, 2021]‎

Other posts by Fatah praised terrorist Salameh as “an exceptional man” and “a ‎Palestinian who sharpened the sword”:‎

Text on image: “The Commission of Information and Culture in the ‎Fatah Movement’s Southern Branches

The 42nd anniversary

The Red Prince, commander

Ali Hassan Salameh ‎

The Israeli Mossad assassinated him in Beirut on Jan. 22, 1979”‎

Posted text: “Today, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, we mark the 42nd ‎anniversary of the death as a Martyr of commander Ali Hassan ‎Salameh, as the Palestinian memory refuses to forget this exceptional ‎man, a man who immortalized his name in the history of the ‎Palestinian revolution and his sophisticated intelligence war against ‎the Mossad. Ali Hassan Salameh, ‘the Red Prince,’ founder of the ‎security forces protecting the PLO leadership [PA Presidential Security] ‎‎‘Force 17,’ kept the Israeli occupation up at night with a series of ‎operations, until the Israeli Mossad assassinated him in Beirut, the ‎capital of Lebanon, on Jan. 22, 1979. ‘Sad Monday’ in the history of the ‎Palestinian revolution – this is how the day of his death as a Martyr was ‎called. This is a day full of grief and lethal bouts of pain in the lives of ‎everyone who loved Martyr commander Abu Hassan Salameh.‎

‎#The_Red_Prince‎

‎#Ali_Hassan_Salameh‎

The [Fatah] Commission of Information and Culture”‎

[Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, ‎Jan. 22, 2021]‎

Posted text: “A Palestinian who sharpened the sword, returned the ‎river to the sea, and united the land

He embraced the glory of desolateness and was renewed

‎42 years since the death as a Martyr of commander Ali Hassan ‎Salameh – the Red Prince – ‘Abu Hassan’”‎

[Facebook page of the Fatah Movement – Nablus Branch, Jan. 21, 2021]‎

Posted text: “Jan. 22, 1979‎

The anniversary of the death of commander Ali Hassan Salameh ‘Abu ‎Hassan’ ‎

The Red Prince”‎ [Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, ‎Jan. 22, 2021]‎

The official PA daily also published a eulogy on the occasion of the anniversary of ‎Salameh’s death:‎

Headline: “42 years since the death as a Martyr of ‘the Red Prince’”‎

‎“Today, Friday, Jan. 22, [2021,] is the 42nd anniversary of the death as a ‎Martyr of commander Ali Hassan Salameh ‘the Red Prince’, the founder ‎of the forces protecting the PLO leadership [PA Presidential Security] ‎‎‘Force 17.’‎

On Monday, Jan. 22, 1979, the Israeli Mossad assassinated the Red ‎Prince by blowing up his car in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Israel’s ‎leaders thought the assassination of Martyr Salameh would get an ‎enemy out of their way who had already thwarted their plans in the past ‎and taken revenge on their collaborators. This was because the skilled ‎commander established the force protecting Martyr leader [former PLO ‎Chairman and PA President] Yasser Arafat, which played an important ‎role in dealing with the Mossad’s operations abroad and within ‎Lebanon.”‎ [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Jan. 22, 2021]‎

It is not only the PA and Fatah institutions which honor the Munich killers. Also in Palestinian ‎society at large, the perpetrators of the Munich Olympics massacre are seen as ‎heroes. PMW reported earlier this year that in admiration of another planner of the ‎attack, Salah Khalaf – Abu Iyad, Palestinian youth gifted a Palestinian university ‎with a new gate named after the terrorist.‎

Ali Hassan Salameh – Palestinian terrorist and commander of operations in Europe of the Black September terror organization – a secret branch of Fatah – in the 1970s. He planned many terror attacks, including the attack on the Israeli team at the Munich Olympics on Sept. 5, 1972, in which 11 Israeli athletes were murdered. Salameh was killed by a car bomb in Beirut on Jan. 22, 1979. Israel is thought to be responsible for his death, but has not officially taken responsibility for it.

The Munich Olympics massacre – terrorist attack perpetrated by the Palestinian terror organization Black September, a secret branch of Fatah, during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, in which they murdered 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team.

Abu Iyad (Salah Khalaf) – PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat’s deputy, one of the founders of Fatah, and head of the terror organization Black September, a secret branch of Fatah. Attacks he planned include the murder of 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics (Sept. 5, 1972) and the murder of two American diplomats in Sudan (March 1, 1973). It is commonly assumed that his assassin, a former Fatah bodyguard, was sent by the Abu Nidal Organization, a rival Palestinian faction.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch