As Many Commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Virtually, One Organization is Taking Action on the Ground 

Every year, International Holocaust Remembrance Day takes place on January 27. The somber day, designated by the UN General Assembly, commemorates the killing of 6 million Jews and the 11 million others that were persecuted by the Nazi regime.

The reason this date was chosen is that on January 27, 1945, Auschwitz, the largest concentration camp, was liberated by the Red Army.

Due to covid restrictions, many commemoration events are set to take place online worldwide. However, one organization is choosing to commemorate this important day in the field – by feeding the few remaining Holocaust Survivors in Israel.

That’s because, in Israel, many Survivors currently live below the poverty line and are suffering from hunger and food insecurity. Luckily, Meir Panim is there to step in by providing food to Holocaust Survivors who need it most.

Meir Panim’s Restaurant-Style Soup Kitchens are commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day, today and every day by providing hungry Holocaust Survivors with nutritious meals so that they can live out their final years with dignity.

