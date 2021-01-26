During Israel’s Third Lockdown, One Organization Ensures no Homeless People Starve

A man gives money to a homeless person as he holds an umbrella to protect themselves from the rain on Jaffa street, downtown Jerusalem on November 3, 2014. (Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

As Israel finds itself in its third lockdown, many families who were once thriving financially have descended into poverty. Although many organizations in Israel are doing what they can to get them back on their feet, there is one segment of society that has been by-and-large abandoned – the homeless.

Homeless people in Israel rely on foot traffic for spare change to buy themselves food. In Jerusalem, the year-long influx of tourists has traditionally kept the city’s homeless population above water. But since the skies have been closed, the tourists just aren’t showing up.

Although the tourism shortage caused a significant drop in their cash-flow, it was nothing compared to the devastation of the lockdown.

During the lockdown, there is no foot traffic at all – Not from Israelis let alone tourists. The result is hundreds of homeless people in Jerusalem that are starving in the streets.

But there is one organization that is making great efforts to feed homeless people throughout Israel – Colel Chabad.

Colel Chabad locates Israeli families suffering from food insecurity and provides them with food cards so they can purchase food with dignity. And, although the Israeli government does assist in some measure, the organization is fueled primarily by private donations from people blessing Israel and in return are blessing themselves, as written in Genesis:

I will bless those who bless you (Genesis 12:3)

