NYT: “Biden Most Religiously Observant Christian President in Half Century”

The mainstream media has lost no time in falling over themselves to fawn over President Biden, but in doing so, many, the New York Times not the least among them, have made outlandish claims that are, at best, laughable, and at worst, horrifying.

New York Times: Biden Most Religious President Because He Advocates Abortion

In an article headlined, “In Biden’s Catholic Faith, and Ascendant Liberal Christianity”, the New York Times called newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden the “most religiously observant commander in chief in half a century.”

“Mr. Biden, perhaps the most religiously observant commander in chief in half a century, regularly attends Mass and speaks of how his Catholic faith grounds his life and his policies,” the Elizabeth Dias wrote. “And with Mr. Biden, a different, more liberal Christianity is ascendant: less focused on sexual politics and more on combating poverty, climate change, and racial inequality.”

President Biden is perhaps the most religiously observant commander in chief in half a century. A different, more liberal Christianity grounds his life and his policies. https://t.co/G27AWibfSe — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 23, 2021

Dias also criticized former President Trump for his “conservative Christianity,” which she described as “white evangelical laser-focused on ending abortion and guarding against what they say as encroachments on their freedoms.”

Dias’ statements were more than a bit perplexing. Though the Bible does include clear practical guidelines instructing the religious in giving charity to the less fortunate, and it can be argued that Biblically-based values reject racial inequality, climate change is not addressed directly in the Bible. Even more egregious the reference to “sexual politics” as the Bible clearly contradicts the Democratic policy on abortion and LGBQT issues.

“While conservative Catholics have doubled down on abortion policy and religious freedom for the past four years, Mr. Biden’s policy priorities reflect those of Pope Francis, who has sought to turn the church’s attention from sexual politics to issues like environmental protection, poverty, and migration,” Dias wrote.

Does the Pope Advocate for Abortion? Really??!!

Though this may be argued to be true, it is at best disingenuous and certainly intellectually dishonest. In 2015, Pope Francis announced that all priests will be allowed in the Sacrament of Penance to remit the penalty of excommunication for abortion but this did not represent a change in theology. In 2019, the Pope said that abortion was always unacceptable, regardless of whether a fetus is fatally ill or has pathological deformities.

Or, in the words of the Pope as quoted by the NYT, “Is it legitimate to take out a human life to solve a problem? Is it permissible to contract a hitman to solve a problem?”

Biden’s stance on abortion which he has already put into action via his record number of first-day executive orders has been the source of turmoil within the Catholic Church.

Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), expressed concern about the new president in a statement, specifying Biden’s policies concerning abortion and gender issues. Fr. Gomez was immediately rebuked in public for these comments.

In November 2019, a church in South Carolina declined to give the campaigning former vice president communion. The pastor, Robert Morey, cited Biden’s “unrepented, unforgiven sins”, in particular, his advocating for abortion.

Public Reaction to NYT is Harsh

Many people were quick to contradict the NYT, noting that former presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter were notorious for their outspoken faith which was frequently criticized by the media.

Daniel Darling, a pastor and the Senior Vice-President of Communications for the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), noted the absurdity of overlooking these two former presidents.

George W Bush said Jesus Christ was his favorite philosopher and credited Billy Graham with changing his life. Jimmy Carter taught Sunday School. Cmon. https://t.co/yDy60KjOs5 — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) January 24, 2021

Mary-Margaret Olohan of the Daily Caller News Foundation slammed the NYT’s hypocrisy.

How the media treats a devout Catholic versus how the media treats a pro-abortion Catholic-in-name-only pic.twitter.com/2vOSA7rus0 — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 24, 2021

Olohan added, “Lest we forget, the media roundly mocked Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholicism. Her adherence to Catholic principle was used to suggest that she was unfit to be a Supreme Court justice. People suggested her large family was extreme and that she adopted her children for show.”

Bottom line: most media and many high profile Democrats are religiously illiterate,” Olohan tweeted. “But they are incredibly hostile to real Catholicism. That should tell you a lot.”

“Catholicism isn’t wishy-washy,” she continued. “There are hard & fast rules. If you break them, you’re not allowed to receive Holy Communion until you repent and go to confession. Some sins are worse than others (mortal vs. venial). Catholics believe that if you die in mortal sin, you go to hell.”

Her anger unquenched, Olohan offered up another body slam to Kamala Harris, whose religious affiliation is ambiguous.

Harris was taught Hinduism by her Indian mother but raised as a Baptist. She married a Jewish man and had the temerity to produce a video last December lecturing Jew about the meaning of Hanukkah.

Many in the major (though not mainstream” media also took note.

“It’s another example of The New York Times not serving as journalists, but basically as an extension of the communications team for the Biden administration,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Monday on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“It’s funny how we’re now actually ranking presidents based on most ‘religiously observant,’” Concha said, comparing it to a ranking of the top quarterbacks to play in the Super Bowl.

“If he is so deeply religious and he holds these convictions, then how does that square with him supporting taxpayer-funded abortions?” Concha asked.

And Biden’s objections to Jews living in Judea and Samaria are clearly the antithesis of what is written in any Bible.