This Jewish Cowboy is looking to bring a New Breed of Red Heifer to Israel

A California man is trying to bring Longhorn Cattle to Israel as a means of invigorating the beef industry as well as a method of improving the land. But if realized, his project may have other, more end-of-days implications.

Robin Rosenblatt: Texas Longhorns in Israel, Big Benefits

When people think of cowboys, they normally don’t think of Jews, but Robin Rosenblatt is both, and much more. A self-described former IDF Soldier, anti-terrorist agent, Jewish educator, Islamic educator, community worker, farmer, and kibbutznik, Rosenblatt has worn many hats.

But his heart is in Israel and he longs to return. But he wants to bring a gift: a herd of 300 pure-breed Texas Longhorns through his Israel Longhorn Project. He began the project ten years ago and despite the lack of funds, his vision remains strong.

Rosenblatt first learned animal husbandry at Fresno State University and continued his studies at Hebrew University.

“From my studies, I realized that cross-breeding with Texas Longhorns would greatly benefit the Israeli cattle industry,” Rosenblatt explained. “I presented the idea to the class and everyone, including the professors, agreed that this project would greatly benefit the country.”

“They live for 20 years which makes them very profitable for breeding,” Rosenblatt said.

The reasons for introducing Longhorns are many:

Texas Longhorn cattle fit and thrive in desert environments.

Longhorns can eat invasive shrubs and cacti (decreasing fire hazards).

Longhorns have higher reproduction rates and very low loss rates.

Longhorns have excellent calving and mothering abilities.

Longhorns solve the problem of rising feed costs.

Longhorns protect their calves from predators.

Longhorns are highly resistant to diseases.

After initial inquiries, Rosenblatt was offered three possible locations for the herd: the Shomrim Chadashim (new guards) offered their kibbutz in the Golan, the Department of Agriculture in the Galilee region, and a private rancher in the Negev.

“This would help expand the Jewish presence in the Negev while enriching the soil with manure and holistic grazing,” Rosenblatt said. “I don’t know how they do it but the Longhorns actually eat cacti.”

Longhorns Fighting Terrorism

An additional benefit is rooted in his anti-terrorist experience.

“A major obstacle to raising free-range cattle in Israel is theft, more accurately described as agro-terrorism,” Rosenblatt explained. “They are, by nature gentle and can be trained to both voice and behavior commands. This will allow ranchers and even their children to work with them safely.”

“But it is inadvisable to mess with Longhorns,” Rosenblatt warned. “They can and will protect themselves. Longhorns will first threaten the predator giving the jackal and the wolf an opportunity to reconsider. It should only take one Arab terrorist trying to hurt one Longhorn and the word will get out pretty fast.”

With horns that can extend as much as 100 inches, messing with Texas Longhorns is as dangerous as messing with actual Texans. Unfortunately, horns from cattle are not kosher for use as a shofar.

Red Heifer

But, just like any cow, if a Longhorn is born perfectly red, it will be suitable to be used for the mitzvah (commandment) of para aduma (ashes of the red heifer). Longhorns are known for their diverse coloring and can be any color or mix of colors, but coloration mixes of dark red and white are the most dominant.

“I haven’t seen a completely red Longhorn,” Rosenblatt said. “But I am still waiting for God to do it. Genetically, it should be possible.”

Another obstacle is that cows are given ear tags at birth by farmers. The hole in the ear constitutes a blemish and renders the calf unsuitable for the mitzvah.

Of course, the biggest obstacle is money. Including air-transport, Rosenblatt estimates the total cost of resettling a herd of 300 cattle would cost approximately half a million dollars.