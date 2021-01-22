1,500 Year-Old Byzantine Inscription Found in Northern Israel Sign of Early Christianity

“Christ born of Mary. This work of the most God-fearing and pious bishop [Theodo]sius and the miserable Th[omas] was built from the foundation. Whoever enters should pray for them,” reads the full inscription that was found inside the village of Taiba in the Jezreel Valley. The phrase was used by early Christians to guard against ‘the evil eye.’
“Christ born of Mary. This work of the most God-fearing and pious bishop [Theodo]sius and the miserable Th[omas] was built from the foundation. Whoever enters should pray for them,” reads the full inscription that was found inside the village of Taiba in the Jezreel Valley. The phrase was used by early Christians to guard against ‘the evil eye.’