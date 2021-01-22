Jewish Population in Judea and Samaria Soaring: Prophecy Appearing While Two-State Solution Disappears

The recently published Judea and Samaria Jewish Population Statistics Report presented wonderful news: the Jewish population of Judea and Samaria has increased by 17% over the last five years. The report, compiled by former Member of Knesset Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz, shows that as of January 2020, 463,353 Jews currently live in these blessed areas. In 2015, 389,221 lived in these areas.

This figure does not include the Jews living in the Old City and eastern neighborhoods of Jerusalem which is currently estimated at 325,000.

According to the report, this trend is expected to continue and will result in 551,622 Jews living in these areas by 2025, and over one million Jews in Judea and Samaria by 2042.

“This report documents the growth of a demographic which began as a handful of activists determined to restore a Jewish presence to the enormous area of ancient Israel known as ‘Judea and Samaria,’ commonly referred to today as the “West Bank.” Baruch Gordon wrote as an introduction to the report. “After the 1967 Six-Day War when Israel wrested control of the region from Jordan, young and ideologically-driven Jewish couples trekked with their babies in tow up the barren hilltops of the West Bank highlands with resolve to build homes and farms. They dismissed UN condemnations as acts of Western imperialism against the indigenous Jewish population making a historic return to its borders of old. They responded to Arab violence by building new towns named after the victims.”

“Relying on outdated population estimates of this demographic, international forums formulated various plans to force an Israeli retreat from the West Bank, the most recent being the ‘Two-State Solution.’ Meanwhile, the number of Israelis residing in the West Bank grew at a rate almost double that of pre-1967 Israel. When Bet El Founder Yaakov ‘Ketzaleh’ Katz was elected to the 2009 Knesset, he – for the first time in history – aggregated the official data from government databases and published this report, which came to be known in Hebrew as the ‘Ketzaleh Report.’ The published data sent shockwaves, bringing many Two-State Solution enthusiasts to concede that Israeli retreat from the West Bank is no longer a viable option.”

To receive a free PDF of this report, sign up at: WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com