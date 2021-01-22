Instead of Inauguration, Kushner/Ivanka Watch Son Praise God as King

On Wednesday, rather than watch the inauguration of Joe Biden, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the Jewish son-in-law and daughter of former President Trump, watched their son, Joseph Frederick Kushner, via Zoom video conferencing at the Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy in suburban Maryland. The school is affiliated with Chabad Hassidut branch of Judaism. The Kushner’s have long been associated with Chabad, praying in a Chabad synagogue. Ivanka visited the gravesite of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson before both elections her father ran in.



The words of the song are “Hashem melech. Hashem malach, hashem yimloch, l’olam va’ed” (Hashem [God, literally ‘the name’] is king, God was king, God will be king forever). Joseph is wearing tzitzit, the traditional fringed garment worn by devout Jewish men, and a crown with the Hebrew words saying “I prayed.” His sister is seen in the video dancing along with the song which is popular for both educational purposes as well as for entertainment among religious Jews in Israel.

As most of America watched the inauguration, these words are powerful reminders of an ineffable truth that is well to remember.

Earlier in the day, Ivanka and Kushner were overcome with emotion as they watched. her father, Jospeh’s grandfather, leave Washington