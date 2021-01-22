Jerusalem Mansion of Arab Leader Who Collaborated with Hitler to be Converted to Synagogue

Israel365 News spoke with Dan Luria, Head of Ateret Cohanim, an organization that purchases Jerusalem properties stolen by Arabs. In a recent project that will strengthen the Jewish character of Jerusalem, his organization is converting the mansion of Haj al Amin Husseini, the founder of Palestinian nationalism who collaborated with Hitler and the Nazis, into a synagogue.
