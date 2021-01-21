Was Biden’s First order of Business forging Diplomatic Ties with Hamas?

US Vice President Joe Biden meets with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on March 09, 2016. (Photo: FLASH90)

Right after Biden’s inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, the Twitter profile of the US ambassador to Israel was switched to say ‘Ambassador to Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.’

The United States does not officially maintain any diplomatic office in the Palestinian territories nor provide consular services to Palestinians, and since the closure of the PLO mission in Washington D.C. in October 2018, the Palestinians have had no diplomatic representation in the United States.

Additionally, Washington has never has any diplomatic relations with Gaza who is run by the Hamas terror organization. In order for one to be an ambassador to Gaza, there needs to be diplomatic relations with Hamas.

Mysteriously, the new title was quickly reverted back to just “US Ambassador to Israel” following outrage on social media. An explanation for the backtracking was not given.