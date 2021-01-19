Under Pressure, Southern Poverty Law Center Removes pro-Israel org from list of ‘Hate groups’

(NASHVILLE, TN) – January 19, 2021 –The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is removing Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) from its list of designated hate groups.

In 2020, PJTN learned that the SPLC had designated their organization as “a hate group.” PJTN denounced and immediately objected to such a designation noting it as “untrue and antithetical to our belief that persons of faith are inherently decent and good, and should not be vilified or mistreated based on religious affiliation or any other reason.”

PJTN’s mission is to fight against antisemitism and anti-semitic acts from all sources. Our goal is to educate Christians on their biblical duty to support and defend the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

PJTN’s evangelical work both locally and abroad has led to instrumental legislation protecting vulnerable populations. Its activities have shone a light on anti-semitic rhetoric and facilitated dialogue between Christian and Jewish communities, and accomplished so much more. PJTN has not and never will be an organization that promotes hate against any person due to their religious beliefs or affiliations.

For these reasons, PJTN engaged in a productive discussion with the SPLC, which ultimately led to it rightfully removing PJTN from its list of hate groups in January 2021.

PJTN continues more committed than ever before to condemning anti-Jewish rhetoric and acts of violence while respecting the rights of all people to be members of the religion that they choose.

“I am delighted that the Southern Poverty Law Center has agreed to take Proclaiming Justice to the Nations off their list. This entire fiasco was a misunderstanding that we were pleased to overcome through open dialogue with SPLC. Our organization exists to fight hate and prejudice and has done so successfully for over a decade both at home and overseas.”