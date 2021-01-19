Israel approves construction of 780 homes in Judea and Samaria

Construction in the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Arba, near Hebron, in April 2017. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

The Israeli government on Sunday approved plans to build 780 new homes in Judea and Samaria, drawing criticism from the European Union, according to Reuters.

One hundred of the units will be built in Tal Menashe, a settlement in northern Samaria that was home to Esther Horgen, a 52-year-old mother of six killed on Dec. 21 by a Palestinian terrorist while she was jogging in the forest near her house. More than 200 units will be built in Nofei Nehemia/Rehelim as well as approximately 400 units in Beit El, Evyatar, Shavei Shomron, Oranit, the Barkan Industrial Zone, Karnei Shomron and Givat Ze’ev.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the order for the construction on Jan. 11.

In a statement, the European Union said Israel’s decision to advance the plans “is contrary to international law and further undermines the prospects of a viable two-state solution.”

Israel and the United States dispute the illegality of construction in Judea and Samaria. The U.S. State Department declared on Nov. 18, 2019, that such construction was not necessarily a violation of international law.