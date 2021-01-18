Israel to name Train stop at Temple Mount after Trump

An Israeli minister stated in an interview that he stands firm in his commitment to name the soon-to-be-built train station adjacent to the Temple mount “Donald J. Trump Station.” Some rabbis note that the station will serve the Third Temple and, as such, the connection to the president is implicit.

Katz: Trump is a Huge Friend of Israel

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), who served as Minister of Transportation about two years ago, said on the “Good Morning Israel” program on Glagalei Tzahal (IDF radio) that he does not intend to change his mind about the name he chose for the new train station at the Western Wall.

“I did not change my mind, the new train station at the Western Wall will be named after Donald Trump,” Katz said. “He is a huge friend of Israel who was the first to recognize Jerusalem.”

In April 2019, Minister Katz announced on his Twitter account: “Here, in the Old City of Jerusalem, we will build the Western Wall train station and the Temple Mount, it will be named after Donald Trump, the president made history and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

The honor is doubly fitting since Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall during his visit to Israel in 2017.

The planned extension of the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem high-speed line will directly connect Tel Aviv’s upgraded Ben-Gurion International Airport to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The project would involve the construction of two new stations and a 1.8-mile-long tunnel under downtown Jerusalem and the Old City.

The plan is likely to face opposition from the Palestinians, who claim eastern Jerusalem as the site of a future capital, as well as archaeologists, who fear the construction could disturb artifacts near the sensitive historical sites.

Third Temple Train

Others see the train as a necessary element of the Third Temple. Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, who writes a geula and Kabbalah blog in Hebrew called Sod HaChashmal (the secret energy) related an anecdote in his blog on Thursday about Rabbi Yehoshua Leib Diskin, a leading rabbi in Jerusalem in the late 19th century. Fish related that Rabbi Diskin heard the whistle of the first train to arrive in Jerusalem in 1892, and said, “They are clearing the way for Moshiach (Messiah) and the geula (redemption) is on the way.”

Fish sees this pre-Messiah train phenomenon being played out to an even stronger degree with the new high-speed track that will bring travelers directly from Ben Gurion International Airport to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The train is expected to begin service in April, just in time for the Passover holiday.

“A high-speed train is precisely what is needed for Passover, when all of Israel is required to bring their sacrifice to the Temple,” Fish told Breaking Israel News. “ Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’) is preparing the way for the pilgrims to arrive at the Temple.”

Fish explained that a train has special characteristics that make it the most fitting means of transport for pilgrimage.

“Practically, a train is the best means since it can carry many more people without the dangers or traffic jams associated with highways,” Fish said.

“In Gematria (Hebrew numerology), ‘rakevet’ equals 622, precisely the same as ‘har HaBayit’ (the Temple Mount)”,” Fish said.