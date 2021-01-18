Latest Fashion Trend in Israel: Biblically-Themed Jewelry

The COVID-19 era has proven difficult for many, with challenges ranging from financial difficulties and emotional crises to political unrest and frightening health scares. Small business owners are among those facing the most serious challenges as stay-at-home orders bar customers from shopping in-person and the threat of a recession deters many from spending. Rabbi David Refaeli, a South African immigrant to Israel heard from his friend, a Jerusalem-based jewelry craftsman, about the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 crisis – thus, the idea of Holy Land Jewels was born.

Beautiful red rope bracelet with Messianic charm, made by our artists in The Holy land http://ow.ly/3CJz50CVoQJ Posted by Holy Land Jewels on Monday, January 18, 2021

Holy Land Jewels is more than a website – it’s a place where supporters of Israel can purchase a symbolic piece of Israel that can be carried with them both on a daily basis and during special occasions. At the moment, all of the jewelry is crafted from rhodium-plated sterling silver, and much of it is embellished with eye-catching gems, including colorful zircons and crystals. This combination of materials makes each piece sturdy enough for a lifetime of wear and affordable enough for jewelry lovers on every budget. The website is thoughtfully organized by jewelry type, theme, and even according to the Biblical passages which add an extra layer of meaning to many of the pieces.

Breathtaking Jewelry with a Beautiful Mission

Perhaps the first reference to jewelry in the Bible came in Genesis chapter 24, when Rebecca found favor with Isaac’s servant and she was gifted with gold bracelets and a nose ring. A modest handmaid, Rebecca spent her days mostly doing her father’s housework, but she surely still enjoyed having beautiful, meaningful jewelry from her beloved. These days, many of us are spending our days at home as well, but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t look good and feel good doing it. All jewelry featured on Holy Land Jewels has an eye-catching design, a hidden or not-so-hidden meaning, and an intrinsic social value, making it great as a piece of personal significance or as a gift for a loved one or cherished friend. Rabbi Refaeli may be responsible for the idea behind this venture, but he credits the Bible for serving as his inspiration for intertwining holiness with physical beauty.

Meaningful Designs

By its very nature, jewelry is meant to make a statement. Your choice of jewelry offers a glimpse into your personality, your style, and even your soul. Holy Land Jewels truly lets these aspects shine forth, by offering stylish bracelets, rings, and necklaces that reflect Christian values. Holy Land Jewels offers charms with decorative crosses, trees of life, David’s harp, stars of David, and more. Alternatively, rings inscribed with a Biblical passage are a great way for the wearer to find inspiration every time they sneak a peek at their hand. Passages such as “May the Lord Bless You,” and “Hear O Israel” will remind wearers of the Lord’s presence, while “I am for my Beloved” can empower wearers to rejoice in their relationships and appreciate all the goodness that G-d has sent their way.

The priest breastplate or Hoshen (Hebrew) is mentioned several times throughout the Bible. It was worn by the High… Posted by Holy Land Jewels on Monday, January 11, 2021

Social Value

It’s always nice to have a new piece of jewelry, but it means so much more when the company does good. Holy Land Jewels is committed to tithing 10 percent of its profits in accordance with the Biblical commandment to give back from your bounty. Though Cain and Abel were credited as being the first people to give back to G-d, the Biblical source for tithing is largely credited to the book of Malachi, chapter 3, where it says:

“Behold, I send my messenger, and he will prepare the way before me. And the Lord whom you seek will suddenly come to his temple; and the messenger of the covenant in whom you delight, behold, he is coming, says the LORD of hosts. But who can endure the day of his coming, and who can stand when he appears? For he is like a refiner’s fire and like fullers’ soap. He will sit as a refiner and purifier of silver, and he will purify the sons of Levi and refine them like gold and silver, and they will bring offerings in righteousness to the LORD. Then the offering of Judah and Jerusalem will be pleasing to the LORD as in the days of old and as in former years.”

Both the artists and executive team of Holy Land Jewels are proud to continue this tradition and have chosen to tithe to causes that support new immigrants to Israel and Israeli lone soldiers. Wearing your new Holy Land Jewels will allow you to be part of this important commandment, and to make your own personal donation not just to small businesses in Israel, but to immigrants and lone soldiers who can also truly benefit from your support.

Beautiful ring with an Old Testament verse “Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one”(Deuteronomy 6:4) Hebrew… Posted by Holy Land Jewels on Monday, January 4, 2021

A Biblical Connection

With offices located just outside the holy city of Bethlehem, Holy Land Jewels combines the sanctity of Israel-born creations with a deeply rooted connection to the birthplace of Jesus. Why wear jewelry made just anywhere, when you can proudly adorn yourself with Holy Land Jewels?