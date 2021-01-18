Report: Biden team holding Secretive talks with Iran to Return to Nuclear Deal

PHILADELPHIA - MAY 18, 2019: Former vice-president Joe Biden formally launches his 2020 presidential campaign during a rally May 18, 2019, at Eakins Oval in Philadelphia.

Officials in the incoming Biden administration have already engaged in talks with Iran regarding a return to the 2015 nuclear accord, and have updated Israel on those discussions, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Saturday.

The station offered no sourcing for the report, and didn’t provide details on the content that was allegedly discussed.

US President-elect Joe Biden has expressed his desire to return to the deal, while Jerusalem is advocating that any return to the deal must include new restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program as well as its support for terrorism and destabilization worldwide.

On Wednesday, the Walla News site reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is putting together a team to strategize for a round of initial talks with the Biden administration regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

On Saturday, Channel 12 also reported that Mossad chief Yossi Cohen was in Washington DC this week for meetings with officials in Trump’s outgoing and Trump’s incoming administrations.

US President-elect Joe Biden is also anticipated to assume a more appeasing approach to Iran than did the Trump cabinet and has said that if Tehran returns to the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement, the US would also rejoin, nullifying the tight economic sanctions that have devastated Iran’s economy for the past two years.

On Friday, Israel365News reported that the Trump administration, imposed sanctions targeting Iran’s shipping sector and conventional arms proliferation.