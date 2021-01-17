Before leaving Office, Trump places heavier Sanctions on Iran

From left to right: Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Hosseini Khameneiand US President Donald Trump

In the final days of the Trump administration, the United States on Friday imposed sanctions targeting Iran’s shipping sector and conventional arms proliferation.

Companies in Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates were also sanctioned for doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, announced U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Trump administration also sanctioned Iran’s Marine Industries Organization, Aerospace Industries Organization and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization for “engaging in activities that materially contribute to the supply, sale, or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of arms or related materiel, including spare parts,” said Pompeo.

The entities are accused of manufacturing “lethal equipment” for Iran’s military, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

The latest sanctions exemplify the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, reimposing sanctions lifted under it, along with enacting new sanctions against the regime.