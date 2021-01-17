Psalms in Space: Astronaut recites Bible Verses in Orbit

Astronaut at spacewalk. Cosmic art, science fiction wallpaper. Beauty of deep space. Billions of galaxies in the universe. Elements of this image furnished by NASA (Shutterstock)

Victor Glover, one of seven astronauts currently orbiting 250 miles above the Earth as the International Space Station’s Expedition 64 crew, posted two spectacular photos on Twitter, captioning them with a verse from Psalms.

“Took these photos today, I love sunrises and sunsets,” Glover wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Can you see the bands of color? They remind me of the scripture in Psalm 30, ‘weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.’ It seems darkest just before sunrise. I wish you all love and light. Goodnight from the @iss.”

For He is angry but a moment, and when He is pleased there is life. One may lie down weeping at nightfall; but at dawn there are shouts of joy. Psalms 30:6

Glover was selected as an astronaut in 2013 while serving as a Legislative Fellow in the United States Senate. He is unusual in that he was trained by NASA but arrived at the space station as a pilot and second-in-command on the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named Resilience, which launched November 15. It was the first post-certification mission of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft – the second crewed flight for that vehicle. He is serving as Flight Engineer ISS.

He is also unusual in the personal effects he chose to accompany him into space: communion cups and a Bible.

Glover, a father of four, is a devout Christian and active in his faith community.

“So honestly, I will probably continue in what we’ve been doing: virtual service, virtual giving, reading my Bible and praying,” Glover told the Christian Chronicle in November before his trip into space.

“I want to use the abilities that God has given me to do my job well and support my crewmates and mission and NASA,” he said. “That’s really the thing I think the most about.”

“This time has really helped me to focus on what really is most important. What do I really have to be doing right now? And I realized how important it is that I really make sure that my family is not just prepared for this mission, but is prepared for life,” he told the Christian Chronicle. “That’s what a parent’s job is – understanding the role of God in my life, and God’s authority and my submission to that, and the love and support and encouragement that that can create in my life.