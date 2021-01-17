‎“Israeli Rabbis Indoctrinate the Jewish Kids: ‎ Kill the Palestinian Children” – Palestinian “Expert” Libels Israel

A Palestinian alleged “military expert” disseminates the lie that Israeli rabbis are teaching Jewish kids to “kill everyone who is not Jewish,” as reported by Palestinian Media Watch. Now Wasef Erekat has taken his libel a step further, claiming that the rabbis specify that Jewish kids should “kill the Palestinian children”:
Official PA TV “military expert” Wasef Erekat: “The Jews, the Israeli rabbis, are indoctrinating the Jewish kids: “Kill whoever is not Jewish.” They are indoctrinating the Jewish children: “Kill the Palestinian children.”’
[Official PA TV, Passport, Jan. 6, 2021]
Ironically – and sadly – it is the PA that teaches Palestinian children to attack Israelis.
Earlier this month, senior Fatah official Abbas Zaki took pride in Palestinian children attacking and terrifying Jews, demonstrating the PA’s fundamental approval of Palestinian kids who seek to murder Jews. Zaki enthusiastically and approvingly told a story of a Palestinian boy who was waiting with a rock in his hand to “slaughter Jews”:
Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki: “Ted Koppel (i.e., a US broadcast journalist and news anchor), came in 1987 to prepare daily reports from the [first] Intifada (i.e., Palestinian wave of violence and terror against Israel, approximately 200 Israelis murdered, 1987-1993)… He passed by a [Palestinian] nine- or 10-year-old child standing on a trash heap and holding rocks, as if he were preparing. [Koppel]… asked him: ‘What are you doing here?’ [The child] answered: ‘I am waiting for Jews.’ [Koppel] asked: ‘Why?’ He answered: ‘Because they killed my uncle. I want to slaughter them.’ [Koppel] told him: ‘Go home,’ … [The child] answered him: ‘Ah, so you’re a Jew. You’re one of them, you’re from Israel.’ He began to chase him and throw rocks at him, and he chanted: ‘Palestine is our land and the Israelis are our dogs.’ He ran after him, and [Koppel] ran… [Then the TV crew met] a [Jewish] child dressed in beautiful clothes in front of a building with a tiled roof, in other words, something fancy, and he also had a schoolbag… [Koppel] asked him: ‘Why are you standing here?’ He answered: ‘I am waiting for my mother… so that she will take me to school.’ … [Koppel] told him: ‘Walk.’ He answered him: ‘The Arabs will kidnap me.’ … [Koppel] said: … the [young] Palestinian generation is full of confidence and strength while the [young] Israeli generation is in a state of emptiness, fear, and panic. The Intifada must be stopped with any kind of solution in order to prevent a future slaughter of the Jews of the area’ (PMW was unable to find any record of Koppel making such a statement or the aforementioned footage -Ed.).
Look how far it went. If one of our children causes someone like Ted Koppel to say such things, our situation is good. We are proud that the young people are the future.”
[Facebook page of Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki, Jan. 3, 2021]
PMW has reported that the PA tells youth that death for Allah and “Palestine” is preferred over studies even, promotes murderers of Israelis as “heroes” to children, and teaches kids they are mere “ammunition” for Islam, the weapon.
Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch