Congresswoman Pledges to File Impeachment of Biden Day After Inauguration

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the newly-elected Congresswoman representing Georgia’s 14th congressional district, stated that she would file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden alleging abuse of power on January 21, 2021, the day after Biden’s inauguration.
