Iran Releases ‘Suicide Drones’ Aimed at US/Israeli Targets in Middle East

A secret report was leaked to Newsweek stating that Houthi rebels in Yemen were provided with long-distance ‘suicide drones’ that have a range of over 1,242 miles.

The drones were supplied by Iran.

Messages of caution were sent to the Islamic Republic, saying that if any American or Israeli sites are targeted by the drones, Iran will be held directly responsible for the damage.

Iran provided these drones hoping that they would attack Israeli, American or allied targets in the region while absolving themselves of retribution from the targeted nations.