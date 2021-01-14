Jerusalem announces construction of permanent US embassy

The city of Jerusalem has approved plans to build the permanent U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, in addition to an extension of the current temporary embassy, announced the city’s deputy mayor on Wednesday.

“The Jerusalem Municipal Building and Planning Committee has just approved the plans for the new #US Embassy which will be built on Derech Hebron in #Jerusalem. As well as the extension of the current temporary embassy in Arnona,” tweeted Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

The United States moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018, five months after recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.