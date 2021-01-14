Jan 14, 2021
Army warns Civilians: Buy Radio for Bomb Shelters in Preparation for Mass Power Outage

Jan 14, 2021

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

In what many are saying is a forewarning against an imminent Iranian strike, a rather ominous video was published on Wednesday by the IDF’S Homefront Command. The Army’s clip instructs Israeli civilians to keep a radio in their bomb shelters in case of massive power or internet outage.

In the video, the presenter explains that if there is a power cut, the only way to get information or warnings is via a radio.

Mixed in with sarcastic humor of the radio being obsolete, the presenter, who only identified himself as ‘Nir’, called on the Israeli public to place one in their bomb shelters for emergency use. The video ended with Nir playing music and bobbing his head.

Although the IDF tried to keep the video lighthearted, reports from Tehran indicate that their nuclear ambitions have only gained steam in anticipation of a Biden presidency.

US Reports: Iran has notified the International Atomic Energy Agency that it intends to install metallic uranium production equipment at the Isfahan site, which could be used to develop nuclear weapons.

“(International AtEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi today informed IAEA Member States about recent developments regarding Iran’s plans to conduct R&D activities on uranium metal production as part of its declared aim to design an improved type of fuel for the Tehran Research Reactor,” according to a statement from the IAEA.

 

 

