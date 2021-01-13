Free-Speech Protesters outside home of Twitter CEO shout Holocaust Denial tweets still on Platform

Activists protested at the home of Twitter’s CEO, challenging his hypocrisy in allowing posts calling for genocide while banning President Trump. At the same time, Democrats are comparing Republican challenges to the actions of the Nazis in the Holocaust in a way that many find to be insulting forms of Holocaust denial.

Jack Dorsey: COVID Denial; Banned, Holocaust Denial; Not So Much

Jewish activists from the group End Jew Hatred protested outside the home of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Monday, screaming out and playing audi recordings of Holocaust-denying tweets. Dorsey lives in the Sea Cliff neighborhood of San Francisco. The protest comes in the wake of the social media platform permanently banning the president of the United States.

Ironically, the group also protested Twitter’s policy on Twitter.

Dear Twitter CEO @Jack Dorsey, Holocaust-denying tweets run rampant on your platform. Why do you allow Jew Haters to reach more people than Hitler? RT to demand an answer from Jack! — End Jew Hatred (@EndJewHatred) January 12, 2021

They also posted a video featuring many of the more egregious examples of Holocaust denial allowed on Twitter

Hey @jack Dorsey, this is the vile Jew-hatred you blast into our homes. How does it feel hearing it in yours? #EndJewHatred pic.twitter.com/CKkWC36DaP — End Jew Hatred (@EndJewHatred) January 12, 2021

“Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has banned so-called ‘COVID-denial’ on Twitter,” an End Jew Hatred activist involved said. “So why does Jack Dorsey continue to give Holocaust deniers and Jew-haters a bigger platform today than Hitler had in his time?”

“Dorsey has banned the voices of political leaders he deems hateful. Yet he leaves on neo-Nazi material,” said Brooke Goldstein, Executive Director of The Lawfare Project and End Jew Hatred founder and activist.

“If denying COVID and its 1.6 million victims is wrong – then denying the Holocaust and its 6 million victims is wrong,” added Goldstein. “Jack Dorsey: it’s time for you to end Holocaust denial and end Jew-hatred on Twitter.”

Twitter Claims to Ban Holocaust Denial, But Not Really

In October, Twitter announced that they would be banning tweets that deny the Holocaust as part of their policies regarding hate speech and misinformation. The new policy would target posts that “deny or diminish” violent events, including the Holocaust. Two weeks later, Dorsey testified in front of the US Senate. Colorado Sen. Corey Gardner (R-Colo.) asked Dorsey, “Do you believe that the Holocaust really happened?”. Dorsey answered in the affirmative. “So you would agree that someone who says the Holocaust may not have happened is spreading disinformation? Yes or no,” Gardner asked, to which Dorsey again assented. “I appreciate your answers on this, but they surprise me,’”Gardner said. “After all, Iran’s Ayatollah has done exactly this – questioning the Holocaust. And yet, his tweets remain unflagged on Twitter’s platform.”’

Dorsey explained that tweets were only flagged if they contain “misinformation” or “misleading” information regarding three different categories: manipulated media, public health, specifically COVID, and civic integrity, election interference, and voter suppression. Holocaust denial, according to Dorsey’s explanation, is not included in any of these categories.

“We do not have policy or enforcement for any other types of misleading information that you’re mentioning,” Dorsey said, explaining that the company has separated policies prohibiting “incitement to violence.”

“But for misinformation we’re focused on those three categories only,’ he said. When pressed on his company’s policy that permitted the Ayatollah of Iran to call for the murder of every Jew living in Israel, Dorsey was nonplussed.

‘We did not find those to violate our terms of service because we considered them saber-rattling, which is part of the speech of world leaders in concert with other countries,’ he explained.

Dorsey went on to define the tweets by President Trump, many of which were flagged or removed, as being far more egregious than the calls to murder Jews en masse by a country with a nuclear program.

“Speech against our own people or a country’s own citizens we believe is different and can cause more immediate harm,” he said.

Democrats’ Holocaust Denial

Many public declarations referring to the Holocaust have become frequent In the wake of the pro-Trump protests in Washington DC last week. Ex-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger published a video message on Sunday in which he compared the riots that breached the Capitol Building to Kristallnacht(Night of Broken Glass), a massive nationwide pogrom by the Nazis targeting Jews. Many historians see the events of that night as a watershed toward what evolved into the Holocaust. In the video, Schwarzenegger lamented his father’s complicity in the Holocaust. But he went on to claim that President Trump’s actions were far more egregious. Many rabbis and Jewish groups were critical of Schwarzenegger’s video statements.

President-elect Joe Biden also compared Republicans to Nazis last Friday when he was asked how he regarded speeches by Cruz and Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley contesting the election irregularities.

“They’re part of the big lie,” Biden said. “Goebbels and the great lie. You keep repeating the lie, repeating the lie.”

Cruz did not take kindly to the comparison, tweeting, ““Really sad. At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing. This kind of vicious partisan rhetoric only tears our country apart.”