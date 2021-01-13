Jan 13, 2021
Death of Ahuvya Sandak: The Under-Reported Incident That Could Spark a Civil War in Israel

The editorial staff of Israel365 discusses the recent police-killing of Ahuvya Sandak and how the ensuing mass-protests are the boiling over of the pent up frustration of the Religious Zionists who populate Judea and Samaria, a social schism that threatens to tear the country apart.

