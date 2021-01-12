6.7 Earthquake Rocks Mongolia: A Prelude to War of Gog and Magog?

A recent earthquake that hit Mongolia and even shook Russia may have unraveled a prophetic omen that reveals the powerful implications of this seismic event.

Mongolia: Rare 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Lake Khövsgöl in northern Mongolia, about 34 miles from the border with Russia at 5:33 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The quake struck at a depth of just 6 miles and was felt across the region on both sides of the border. The tremor was one of the strongest earthquakes to hit northern Mongolia in recent history. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Pre-Gog and Magog Earthquakes

The prophetically oriented may note that an earthquake in that region may hint at things to come. The Prophet Ezekiel specifically described earthquakes as preceding the War of Gog and Magog.

Mountains shall be overthrown, cliffs shall topple, and every wall shall crumble to the ground. Ezekiel 38:20

Some rabbis have attributed this pre-Magog shake-up as God entering into the fray, using the forces of nature as his weapons of choice. If so, the location of the epicenter of the recent earthquake on the border between Mongolia and Russia becomes even more significant.

Russia: Head of Gog and Magog

One interpretation of the Bible has Russia at the head of the multi-national army of the pre-Messiah War of Gog and Magog. Rabbi Haim Shvili, a 20th-century Jewish mystic wrote a book of predictions concerning the Messiah in 1935. Remarkably, Rabbi Shvili understands the prophet Ezekiel to foresee the War of Gog and Magog as being launched by a Russian-led coalition.

O mortal, turn your face toward Gog of the land of Magog, the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal. Prophesy against him Ezekiel 38:2

Rabbi Shvili understood the Hebrew word in the verse, rosh (chief) as identifying Russia to be the leader of the Gog and Magog coalition. Rabbi Shvili predicted that the Russian-led coalition will be opposed by a coalition of comparable size, comprising soldiers from all 70 nations.

Mongolia: Self-Professed Descendants of Magog

Even far-flung Mongolia has an end-of-days role according to some interpretations. European travelers in Medieval times reported findings from their travels to the Mongol Empire. Some accounts and maps began to place the “Caspian Mountains”, and Gog and Magog, just outside the Great Wall of China. It is interesting to note that according to Mongolian tradition, their nation was descended from Magog. The Mongolian Empire once included sections of Russia, China, and North Korea. The Chinese and all the minority groups living in China are of the Mongoloid race, which stems from Noah’s son Japheth. Etymologists have conjectured that the name Mongol is derived from the name Magog.