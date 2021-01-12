Pompeo, Head of Mossad Spotted in Private Meeting at DC Cafe as Tensions Rise with Iran
Inside Cafe Milano in Georgetown (courtesy: Youtube screenshot)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mossad (Israel’s spy agency) chief Yossi Cohen were seen at Cafe Milano in Washington DC on Monday, according to Politico reporter Meridith McGraw.
The meeting comes on the heels of major US military movements in the Persian Gulf.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives at the Ben-Gurion International Airport on Aug. 24, 2020. Courtesy: Matty Stern/U.S. Embassy Jerusalem.
Last week, the Pentagon announced that the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz, and its strike group were ordered to return to the Persian Gulf in response to threats from Iran.
Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad, at a committee meeting at the Israeli parliament behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Earlier this month, the United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf
on Wednesday, in what the U.S. Central Command said was a defensive action.
As early as Tuesday, reports came out of American refueling planes hovering over the Persian Gulf. Additional reports came in of a UAE reconnaissance plane and a British reconnaissance plane patrolling the Gulf as well.
