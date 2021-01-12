Pompeo, Head of Mossad Spotted in Private Meeting at DC Cafe as Tensions Rise with Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mossad (Israel’s spy agency) chief Yossi Cohen were seen at Cafe Milano in Washington DC on Monday, according to Politico reporter Meridith McGraw.

Spotted tonight at Cafe Milano: Sec of State Pompeo and the head of Mossad, Israel’s spy agency — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) January 12, 2021 The meeting comes on the heels of major US military movements in the Persian Gulf. Last week, the Pentagon announced that the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz, and its strike group were ordered to return to the Persian Gulf in response to threats from Iran.

Earlier this month, the United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, in what the U.S. Central Command said was a defensive action.

As early as Tuesday, reports came out of American refueling planes hovering over the Persian Gulf. Additional reports came in of a UAE reconnaissance plane and a British reconnaissance plane patrolling the Gulf as well.