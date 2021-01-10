PA incitement led to recent murder of Israeli woman

Murderer explained he was “influenced” to murder Esther Horgan “by the death of a security prisoner he knew”

PA spread libel that terrorist prisoner Kamal Abu Wa’er died because of Israel’s “premeditated deliberate medical neglect”

PA’s PM Shtayyeh blamed Israel, claiming the cause of death of the terrorist prisoner was “deliberate medical neglect”

Fatah added: “Not medical neglect, but rather medical murder”

Director of PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr accused Israel “of murdering prisoner Abu Wa’er by abandoning him as prey to cancer… the medical crime… was committed premeditatedly by the [Israeli] Prison Service.”

The Palestinian terrorist who brutally murdered an Israeli mother of six, Esther Horgan, last month, told Israeli interrogators that he “decided to carry out a terrorist attack after he was influenced – inter alia – by the death of a security prisoner he knew, Kamal Abu Wa’er,” who died in prison from cancer. [Israel Security Services, Israeli Government Press Office, Jan. 4, 2021].

Israeli murder victim Esther Horgan, who was killed while out jogging.

Terrorist Kamal Abu Wa’er who was serving 6 life sentences for involvement in the murder of at least 4 Israelis, recently died of cancer in prison. Already during his illness, the PA and Fatah launched an incitement campaign citing top officials who falsely claimed Israel was denying him proper treatment and once Abu Wa’er had died, they intensified the libel that his death was caused by “deliberate medical neglect.” Apparently believing this to be true, terrorist Muhammad Kabha decided to kill an Israeli in revenge and when he “identified a Jewish woman walking alone,” he took a rock and bludgeoned her to death.

The Palestinian Authority does everything it can to demonize Israel and create hate among Palestinians. One means is the spreading of libels, and one of those libels is that Israel treats imprisoned Palestinian terrorists inhumanely. For years, the PA has purported that Israel “tortures” terrorist prisoners, gives them experimental drugs rather than try to cure their illnesses, does Nazi-like experiments on them, intentionally infects them with diseases, deliberately neglects them medically, and refrains from treating severe diseases like cancer to cause their “slow death.”

It must be stressed that the International Red Cross regularly visits the Palestinian terrorist prisoners and has never accused Israel of treating sick terrorist prisoners improperly. In June 2020 a Red Cross official told PA TV “we visited more than 90% of those who are in these [20 different] prisons.” (See full quotes below.)

The following are examples of the PA’s recent lethal incitement following the death of terrorist Abu Wa’er, and additional examples of the ongoing PA medical libel that Israel neglects all Palestinian prisoners.

PA libel that incited the recent murder: Israel’s “deliberate medical neglect” caused death of prisoner Abu Wa’er

While glorifying terrorist murderer Abu Wa’er as “a fighter and a pure-hearted son of Palestine,” PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh accused Israel’s Prison Service of being responsible for his death by “deliberate medical neglect”:

“[PA] Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh… said: ‘We are consoling ourselves, our people, and Martyr [Kamal Abu Wa’er’s] family on our loss of a fighter and a pure-hearted son of Palestine, who sacrificed his freedom for the sake of the freedom of his people and his homeland.’ He added: ‘We hold the occupation responsible for Abu Wa’er’s death as a Martyr, due to the prison managements’ deliberate medical neglect of our prisoners.’”

[Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Nov. 11, 2020]

The head of the Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs, Qadri Abu Bakr, accused Israel of “murder… committed premeditatedly”:

“Director of [PLO] Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr accused the occupation (i.e., Israel) of murdering prisoner Abu Wa’er, and this by abandoning him as prey to cancer… he added that the medical crime against Martyr prisoner Abu Wa’er is testimony to the racism and the grudge that the occupation feels, and also to its efforts to harm our prisoners in all ways. Abu Bakr held the occupation government fully responsible for this crime, which was committed premeditatedly by the [Israeli] Prison Service that knew well the severity of prisoner Abu Wa’er’s health condition, which necessitated his immediate release.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Nov. 11, 2020]

Top PLO official Hanan Ashrawi declared that the death of Abu Wa’er is “proof” of Israel’s “various types of torture,” “barbaric and cruel treatment” and “deliberate medical neglect” of Palestinian prisoners:

“PLO Executive Committee member [and head of the PLO Department of Diplomacy and Public Policy] Hanan Ashrawi said that the death as a Martyr of cancer patient prisoner Kamal Abu Wa’er as a result of deliberate medical neglect is proof of the severity of the situation in the occupation’s prisons, the severity of the conditions of the Israeli detention centers, the various types of torture from which the prisoners are suffering, and the fact that they are receiving barbaric and cruel treatment from those responsible for the prisons.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Nov. 11, 2020]

Before terrorist Abu Wa’er died, Fatah posted an image of him on Facebook, stating Israel was committing “medical murder”:

Text on image: “Kamal Abu Wa’er

The heroic sick prisoner” Posted text:“What is happening with the heroic prisoners in the occupation’s prisons is not medical neglect, but rather medical murder of the prisoners at the hands of the occupation” [Official Fatah Facebook page, July 16, 2020]

Ironically, while alleging that Abu Wa’er was subjected to “medical neglect” during his illness, the PA at the same time admitted that he was taken from the prison to Israeli hospitals to receive cancer treatment:

“The [PLO] Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs explained that prisoner Abu Wa’er is suffering from throat cancer… He underwent radiation therapy at the Rambam Hospital in Haifa, which is in the 1948 territories (i.e., Israel), after deliberate medical neglect by the occupation’s [Israeli] Prison Service…

The prisoner is expected to undergo additional radiation therapy. He is also anticipated to undergo an additional surgery to insert a permanent plastic tube into his throat.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Oct. 19, 2020]

When Abu Wa’er caught the Coronavirus, he was sent to another Israeli hospital for treatment:

“The [PLO] Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs reported… that cancer patient prisoner Kamal Abu Wa’er… has contracted the Coronavirus and is currently in the Assaf Harofeh Hospital. The commission said that Israel’s deliberate and systematic policy of medical neglect and negligence is what has made the prisoners a target for the Coronavirus and all the dangerous epidemics and illnesses that are killing them… The commission said: ‘Prisoner Abu Wa’er, who is suffering from throat cancer and is in a serious and complicated condition, was transferred last Tuesday from wing two of the Gilboa Prison to the hospital in Afula for a number of tests, including a Coronavirus test, and it turned out that he is not sick… Later he was transferred to Assaf Harofeh [Hospital] for a number of tests, including a Coronavirus test, and it turned out that he had contracted the virus.’ It noted that after his contraction [of the virus] was confirmed, prisoner Abu Wa’er, prisoners of wing two of the Gilboa Prison, the prison manager, and 23 prison guards were put into quarantine.” [WAFA, official PA news agency, July 12, 2020]

Once Abu Wa’er was proven sick with the Coronavirus, an official of the PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs was quick to make the baseless claim that Israel ignored his illness and made him fall ill with the Coronavirus:

Public Relations Manager of the PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Thaer Shreitah: “Prisoner Kamal Abu Wa’er was subjected to a hostile medical crime by the Israeli occupation. [He is] a prisoner who is sick with throat cancer. He has been suffering for a number of months and [he hasn’t received] any attention from the prison management or the Israeli occupation government. His condition was not treated seriously. On the contrary, there was deliberate medical neglect and this led to his infection with the Coronavirus. This is a result of the Israeli racism against our sick prisoners.” [Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, July 15, 2020]

Official PA TV also repeated the claim that Israel deliberately made Abu Wa’er sick with both cancer and Coronavirus:

Official PA TV host: “Blessings to prisoner Kamal Abu Wa’er who is living under extreme conditions inside the occupation’s basements as a result of deliberate medical neglect. Cancer and Coronavirus – an ongoing crime of the occupation…”

Official PA TV reporter: “We are in the home of the heroic prisoner, and it is not strange that he is a hero of Palestine… Palestine is worthy of raising its head high thanks to this brave hero.” [Official PA TV, Giants of Endurance, July 19, 2020]

No “medical neglect” in Israeli prisons

As mentioned, this PA libel is not new. Palestinian Media Watch has exposed similar accusations for more than a decade.

At the same time, the International Red Cross regularly visits the Palestinian terrorist prisoners and has not documented or accused Israel of any “medical neglect,” “premeditated murder,” or “medical experiments.” On the contrary, a report from the US State Department states that in 2015 Israeli prison conditions “generally met international standards, according to the International Commission of the Red Cross”:

“The law provides prisoners and detainees the right to conditions that do not harm their health or dignity. Conditions in permanent detention facilities run by the Israel Prison Service (IPS) generally met international standards, according to the International Commission of the Red Cross (ICRC)” [US Department of State, Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2015, Israel and The Occupied Territories, accessed Jan. 5, 2021]

Last year, the International Red Cross visited 90% of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons and did not report any medical neglect or improper medical treatment.

International Committee of the Red Cross Spokesperson Suhair Zakkout: “The International Committee [of the Red Cross] is maintaining dialogue [with Israel] and has advised the [Israeli] authorities to release the elderly and sick [prisoners], because their lives will be in immediate danger if God forbid the [Corona]virus spreads among the prisoners. We also have increased the pace of our visits, which have become weekly. We visited more than 20 prisons of Palestinian prisoners inside Israel, and we visited more than 90% of those who are in these prisons.” [Official PA TV News, June 8, 2020]

In addition, Israeli media has reported that Palestinian terrorist prisoners in fact receive medication that is not even part of the medical service insurance coverage for Israeli citizens to receive for free, and for which Israelis have to pay. [Hakol Hayehudi, Aug. 28, 2018]

To demonstrate the prominence of the PA medical libel, the following are 10 additional examples that PMW has documented – all in the second half of 2020:

Director of PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr has accused Israel’s political top of planning and ordering “the deliberate medical neglect” of the imprisoned terrorists:

Director of PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr: “The 224 [deceased prisoners] have not all [died] as a result of medical neglect. Some were executed at the beginning of their imprisonment, and even inside the prisons – they were shot. But most of them really [died] from deliberate medical neglect. We’ve always called this medical neglect, but it’s deliberate through policy and planning by the highest [Israeli] echelons.” [Official PA TV, Giants of Endurance, July 9, 2020]

Abu Bakr has also claimed Israel purposefully commits “medial crimes” against the prisoners and implements “a policy of deliberate medical murder”:

“Director of [PLO] Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr said that on the instructions of the Israeli political echelon, the occupation’s Israeli Prison Service is deliberately committing medical crimes against the prisoners, and letting their bodies become fertile ground for epidemics and fatal illnesses.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 12, 2020]

“Director of [PLO] Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr emphasized that the occupation government is implementing a policy of deliberate medical murder against the prisoners.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Aug. 13, 2020]

Fatah has similarly stated that the prisoners are being medically “assassinated”:

Posted text: “In a statement by the Fatah prisoners’ movement:

The term ‘medical neglect’ indicates that there are medical services that the Israeli occupation Prison Service is providing the prisoners, and this is completely untrue (sic., Israel does provide Palestinian prisoners with medical treatment). What is happening is assassination and not neglect.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Sept. 3, 2020]

A released prisoner added to the medical libel by claiming that Israel never treats sick prisoners but uses them for testing “experimental” drugs, and that prisoners die due to Israel’s “calculated neglect”:

Released prisoner Samir Abu Fayed: “It’s expected that every day a Martyr prisoner will die. I don’t want to provide a negative image or frighten the prisoners’ families… This is deliberate and calculated neglect. There is no diagnosis for a prisoner. You go to the clinic, or to the so-called “clinic,” [and the doctor] doesn’t diagnose your illness… He gives you experiments… Most of the medicine we take is sedatives or experimental [drugs] – if the precise term is experimental – like an experiment. [If] it worked for you, it worked. [If] it didn’t work, there is no solution.” [Official PA TV, Giants of Endurance, Sept. 12, 2020]

As seen in the case of the death of terrorist prisoner Abu Wa’er above, the PA presents as “proof” of the alleged medical misconduct prisoners who die of severe illnesses like cancer. Thus the PA claimed in a documentary about terrorist prisoner Sami Abu Diak – who suffered from cancer and was serving 3 life sentences for murdering 4 people – that Israel had “murdered” him through “systematic and deliberate medical neglect”:

Official PA TV narrator: “Sami [Abu Diak] (i.e., terrorist, murdered 4)… chose resistance to defend his homeland… After 17 months in the Israeli prisons his body began to feel weak, and the prison guard allowed doctors to wreak havoc inside him, so that Sami would suffer bitterly from [cancer] on the one hand, and from the treatment on the other… The so-called [Israeli] prison authority arranged the causes [that would lead to] his murder and deliberately pushed him towards the beginning of the end. Sami is not unusual. He was preceded by hundreds of prisoners who were subjected to systematic and deliberate medical neglect [so Israel could] murder them.” [Official PA TV, Sept. 15, 2020]

Similarly, when 75-year-old terrorist murderer Sa’adi Al-Gharabli died of cancer, having been in prison for 26 years for stabbing Israeli civilian David Mashli to death while he was sleeping in his home in Tel Aviv on June 26, 1994, the PA cried “premeditated medical murder”:

“Abu Bakr said: ‘With great sadness and grief, [we inform that] elderly Martyr prisoner Al-Gharabli has passed away, following a crime of premeditated medical murder that was committed through the neglect of his health at the hands of the Israeli Prison and Oppression Service for many years. He suffered from prostate cancer, diabetes, and [high blood] pressure. Thus the number of prisoner Martyrs rises to 224 since 1967.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, July 9, 2020]

The PLO Commission of Prisoners’ Affairs has often repeated the libel about the alleged deliberate policy of “slow death” employed by Israel:

“The [PLO] Commission of Prisoners and Released Prisoners’ Affairs said that the sick and wounded prisoners inside the so-called Ramle clinic, whose number currently stands at 14 prisoners, are suffering from two things, because they are facing a slow death on a daily basis and the prison management is not giving consideration to their situation, is committing many medical violations, and is leaving them to suffer from pains.

The commission explained that most of the sick prisoners who are in the Ramle clinic are suffering from chronic and most severe illnesses, such as cancer and heart disease.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Oct. 9, 2020]

Corona crisis – new version of the PA’s medical libel

The by now year-long Coronavirus crisis immediately sparked a new version of the PA’s medical libel: That Israel is deliberately exposing Palestinian terrorist prisoners to the virus, creating a Corona “holocaust” and letting “the fangs of the Coronavirus” threaten Palestinian prisoners: ​

Ironically, while the PA claimed Israel wasn’t protecting the Palestinians well enough from the virus on the one hand, on the other, Palestinians criticized Israel for its protective measures, maintaining that Israel used the Coronavirus as a means and excuse to suppress the prisoners:

“The [PA-funded] Prisoners’ Club emphasized that the occupation’s Israeli Prison Service is continuing to use the epidemic as a tool for oppression and abuse against the prisoners, by imposing a double isolation on the prisoners and disrupting their lawyers’ visits. It added that the ‘isolation’ centers that it claims to be providing are nothing but cells and detention camps that are unsuitable for human residence.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Sept. 7, 2020]

Similarly, while Israel plans to include terrorist prisoners in the Coronavirus vaccine program, Palestinians use this as yet another opportunity to spread fear and demonize Israel, demanding the vaccinations be supervised to ensure Israel doesn’t exploit the opportunity to “conduct experiments” on the prisoners:

“The speakers [at a support vigil for a prisoner] emphasized that it is necessary to pressure the occupation so there will be a neutral committee that will supervise the provision of Coronavirus vaccinations to the prisoners, out of fears that the occupation authorities will conduct experiments on their bodies as has happened in the past.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 31, 2020]

Sami Ahed Abu Diak – Palestinian prisoner arrested in 2002 during the 5-year PA terror campaign, the Intifada, and serving 3 life sentences and an additional 30 years. Abu Diak died in prison of cancer on Nov. 26, 2019; Israel had provided cancer treatment for him in prison. PMW has been unable to determine the details of his crimes.