Jan 10, 2021
Report: IDF dropped warning leaflets to Syrian officer ahead of strike: ‘You will pay the Price’

by | Jan 10, 2021 | IDF

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

An image of the leaflet reportedly dropped in southern Syria ahead of airstrikes attributed to Israel. Source: Screenshot.

One day after Syrian state media outlets reported Israeli airstrikes in the south of the country, a website identified with Syrian opposition forces published an image of a warning leaflet ostensibly dropped by the Israeli Defense Forces.

Addressing the commander of the Syrian Army’s 112th Brigade, Basil Abu Eid, the leaflet notes that despite prior warnings he is still allowing Hezbollah forces to operate in the area under his command.

“You are putting your life and the lives of your men at risk to serve the interests of Hezbollah in southern Syria. What is Hezbollah’s role in southern Syria? What are its achievements in training the region and the military? Does taking advantage of the difficult situation of residents to enlist them in carrying out acts of terror serve Syrian interests? Does using underground structures and military sites to carry out acts of terror serve Syrian interests?” the leaflet asks.

“Hezbollah has brought destruction and instability to the region. You personally and the army in general will pay the price. Now is the time for Hezbollah to leave Syria. Now is the time for Hezbollah to leave the 112th Brigade.”

