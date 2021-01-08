Jan 08, 2021
Exiled Palestinian Leader Intensifies Campaign To Counter Biden Support of Abbas

by | Jan 8, 2021 | US-Israel Relations

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas flanked by Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh on the left and Mohammed Dahlan on the right. Source: Quds News, Facebook, 2015.

In the run-up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Mohammed Dahlan, the former leader of the PLO’s Fatah faction in Gaza, has launched a major media campaign against Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas.

On Jan. 3, 2020, Dahlan aired a two-part documentary program on his Al Kuffiya network, detailing his fierce dispute with Abbas. The documentary, called “The Lost Story” (Al-Ryawaia Al-Makoda), has caused a stir in the Palestinian territories due to its claim that one of the main reasons for Abbas’s animosity towards Dahlan is Dahlan’s 2010 revelation that the Palestinian leader embezzled more than $2 billion from the P.A. Investment Fund.

The documentary also claims Abbas was willing to reconcile with Dahlan and even submitted an offer of reconciliation to him through a mediator, who sought $10 million in exchange. Dahlan rejected the offer. The program reveals for the first time documents and audio recordings of senior Fatah figures allegedly confirming Dahlan’s accusations.

Among other things, the documentary accuses Abbas of personal responsibility for the fall of the Gaza Strip to Hamas and the failure of the Fatah movement in the 2006 Palestinian parliamentary elections; for the decline in the significance of the Palestinian problem in the eyes of Arab states and for the weakening of the Fatah movement in the West Bank, ostensibly jeopardizing the P.A.’s rule.

