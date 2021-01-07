Netanyahu on Storming Congress: “I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday issued a strong condemnation of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters the day before, calling it a “disgraceful act.”

“For generations American democracy has inspired millions around the world and in Israel,” said Netanyahu, following a meeting in Jerusalem with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who arrived in the country from a visit to Khartoum, during which Sudan formally signed on to the Abraham Accords.

“Lawlessness and violence are the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish,” he said, adding, “The rampage at the Capitol yesterday was a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted on Thursday morning that he “was shocked to see last night’s attack on the U.S. Congress, the stronghold of world democracy, and I strongly condemn it.”

“I am sure that the American people and their elected representatives will know how to fend off this attack and will continue to defend the values on which the United States was founded,” he said.

Netanyahu echoed the sentiment, saying, “I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail—it always has.”

Four people were killed and 52 arrested in the incident, which resulted in the activation of all 1,100 members of the D.C. National Guard and the imposition of citywide curfew.