Syrian media reports Israeli strikes south of Damascus

Israel conducted airstrikes on targets south of Damascus late Wednesday night, according to Syria’s official SANA news agency.

A Syrian military official was quoted by the agency said the strike had come from the direction of the Golan Heights and that Syrian air defenses had intercepted “most of the missiles fired at our territory.”

Other Syrian news outlets reported large explosions and flashes of light in Damascus. As of early Thursday morning, there were no reports of casualties or damage as a result of the airstrikes.

The media outlet Step News Agency, identified with Syrian rebel groups, reported that the target of the strike had been a facility in the village of Sahnaya in the Syrian Golan Heights belonging to pro-Iranian militias. Ambulances had been seen heading toward the site, according to the report.

The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that an explosion had been heard in al-Dour village in the As-Suwayda Governorate, where it claimed Iranian militias and Lebanese Hezbollah forces are located. According to SOHR there were several casualties in the attack, which it attributed to Israel.

Israeli rockets also hit “military positions” in Al-Kiswah, south of Damascus, where Iranian militias and their proxies are located, the report stated.

SOHR also reported explosions due to the interception of Israeli missiles by Syrian air defences in Jabal al-Mani and in western As-Suwayda.

The report claims that the alleged Israeli strikes come less than 48 hours after a three-day visit to the area by leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.