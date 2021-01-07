What is the PA Definition of “a Holy War for the Sake of Allah”?

The Palestinian Authority flag is featured at a Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) protest in New York City last September. Credit: JVP via Facebook.

Question: Who “fought a holy war for the sake of Allah”?

PA Answer: A terrorist responsible for the murder of 9 civilians including a 9-month old!

“Heroic Martyr Marwan Kayed Zalum… fought a holy war for the sake of Allah… [for] Fatah”

“Zalum was endowed with courage and strength… had lofty morals”

“He was always at the front of the struggle against the Zionist enemy.”

The official PA daily has devoted a lot of space recently to celebrate the 56th anniversary of its first terror attack, which it calls the launch of the Fatah Movement. Among the articles it chose to publish, was an op-ed that went out of its way to praise, glorify, and honor a terrorist who was involved in the murder of at least 9 Israelis, including a 9-month-old baby.

Terrorist Marwan Zalum was responsible for a number of terror attacks, including sending the terrorist who shot and murdered an infant in 2001. Zalum also organized the planting of a bomb which murdered one, and initiated a shooting attack in which an additional person was murdered. Zalum also provided the bomb used in a suicide attack in 2002, in which 6 people were murdered and 80 wounded. Zalum was killed by the Israeli army in 2002.

The recent article in the official PA daily described Zalum’s “career” as head of Fatah’s designated terror organization, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, honoring him for being “responsible for many shooting operations” and “self-sacrificing operations” – the PA’s euphemisms for terror attacks and suicide bombings. The writer even singled out one such suicide bombing as “the most prominent.” The article referred to the PA’s terror campaign from 2000-2005 in which more than 1,100 Israelis were murdered, “the blessed Al-Aqsa Intifada”:

The following is a longer excerpt of the op-ed:

“Martyr fighter Marwan Kayed Mutlaq Abd Al-Karim Zalum ‘Abu Saja’ (i.e., terrorist, involved in murder of at least 9) was born in Hebron in 1960 to one of the famous Hebron families… He left for Jordan, and from there for Lebanon where he joined the Fatah Movement and was one of its fighters…

He returned to the homeland mere months before the outbreak of the blessed Al-Aqsa Intifada (i.e., PA terror campaign 2000-2005, more than 1,100 Israelis murdered), and received an appointment in the Palestinian [PA] Security Forces like his comrades who preceded him. After the outbreak of the blessed intifada, Marwan Zalum established military squads in Hebron (the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades) [parentheses in source] (i.e., Fatah’s terror wing), and he was the commander of these brigades. Marwan Zalum was responsible for many shooting operations on outposts and self-sacrificing operations that were carried out by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the most prominent of which was the operation of female Martyrdom-seeker Andalib Takatka (i.e., suicide bomber, murdered 6 and wounded over 80). Marwan Zalum ‘Abu Saja’ became wanted by the Israeli occupation forces… and on the night of April 22, 2002, at around 11:40 p.m., an Israeli Apache helicopter fired three missiles at a civilian vehicle in the heart of Hebron… in which Martyr Marwan Zalum and his comrade Samir Tamimi ‘Abu Rajab’ were riding… The missiles struck the vehicle directly, and tore the two Martyrs’ bodies into hundreds of pieces… Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades commander in Hebron Marwan Zalum and Samir Tamimi, one of the commanders of the [PA Presidential Security] Force 17 in the city, died as Martyrs in the cowardly assassination operation… A number of attempts to assassinate him or arrest him failed in the past, but this time the traitors placed him in the trap of the Israeli helicopters, which killed him mercilessly with missiles. After the assassination, the Martyrs’ comrades took revenge on these collaborators. Three people who were said to be collaborators were arrested, and afterwards they killed them and tossed their bodies at the site where the vehicle was bombed. Heroic Martyr Marwan Kayed Zalum ‘Abu Saja’ is a fighter who fought a holy war for the sake of Allah under the auspices of Fatah… Heroic Martyr Marwan Kayed Zalum was endowed with courage and strength. He was firm in his positions, …had lofty morals, and was a prominent commander with a strong personality – an example of courage and heroism who sacrificed everything. He knew the end of every Jihad fighter is Martyrdom-death, which he wished for throughout the long struggle… for the sake of the people and the cause… Marwan Zalum, you placed Palestine before your eyes, you carried your soul in your palm, and you merited Martyrdom. Despite your passing, you live in the hearts of those who love you…

He was always at the front of the struggle against the Zionist enemy.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 29, 2020]

Marwan Zalum – Palestinian terrorist and commander of the Hebron branch of the Tanzim (Fatah terror faction). He was responsible for several terror attacks in the Hebron region, including sending the terrorist who in a shooting attack murdered the infant Shalhevet Pass in her stroller on March 26, 2001. He organized the planting of a bomb in southern Hebron, which murdered Israeli soldier Shai Cohen on July 9, 2001, and initiated a shooting attack at the entrance to Kiryat Arba on July 12, 2001, in which 1 person was murdered. Zalum also provided the explosive device used in a suicide attack at the entrance to Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda open market on April 12, 2002, in which 6 Israelis were murdered and 80 wounded. Zalum was killed by the Israeli army on April 22, 2002.

Andalib Khalil Muhammad Suleiman or Andalib Takatka – Female suicide bomber from Fatah who carried out a suicide bombing attack on Jaffa Road in Jerusalem near the Mahane Yehuda outdoor market on April 12, 2002, murdering 6 and wounding more than 80.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Palestinian Media Watch