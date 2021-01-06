‘Anti-Israel’ Candidate Projected to become Georgia’s newest Senator

The NBC TV network projected Democrat hopeful Raphael Warnock to be the victor of his U.S. Senate runoff election on Wednesday against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock has come under fire for defending what many are calling anti-Semitic comments made by Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who gave a sermon where he accused Israel of shooting non-violent Palestinian protesters in 2018. He also signed an anti-Israel statement last year that compared Israeli control of the Judea and Samaria to “previous oppressive regimes” including “apartheid South Africa.” Additionally, he presented a 2016 sermon where he likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to segregationist and former Alabama Gov. George Wallace.

With 98% of the vote counted as of this time, Warnock leads Loeffler by 50.5% to 49.5%, according to Edison Research.

Warnock, a pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where late civil rights icon Martin Luther King used to preach, would become Georgia’s first African-American senator if the final election results confirm his projected win.