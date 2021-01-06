Terrorist Killed after trying to stab IDF Soldiers in Judea

An attempted terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction southwest of Jerusalem was thwarted on Tuesday when a knife-wielding assailant was shot dead by a civilian on the scene, according to the Israeli military. No other casualties were reported.
As a result of the incident, which is still being investigated, the Israel Police closed Route 367 to all traffic.
ראשוני – פיגוע:
מחבל עם גרזן שניסה לדקור חיילים בצומת גוש עציון וחוסל.
גוש עציון – פצוע קשה בראש.
“The attempted terror attack ended as it should,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman. “Any attempt at carrying out a terror attack in the State of Israel should end without casualties and with the terrorist dead. We thank the Gush Etzion hero, a civilian, who identified the threat and acted quickly and with determination, which brought about the necessary result.”