Jan 06, 2021
Terrorist Killed after trying to stab IDF Soldiers in Judea

Jan 6, 2021

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you. Deuteronomy 20:1 (The Israel BibleTM)

Israeli security forces near the scene of an attempted stabbing attack near the the Gush Eztion Junction in the West Bank, on January 5, 2021. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90

An attempted terror attack at the Gush Etzion Junction southwest of Jerusalem was thwarted on Tuesday when a knife-wielding assailant was shot dead by a civilian on the scene, according to the Israeli military. No other casualties were reported.

As a result of the incident, which is still being investigated, the Israel Police closed Route 367 to all traffic.

ראשוני – פיגוע:
מחבל עם גרזן שניסה לדקור חיילים בצומת גוש עציון וחוסל.
גוש עציון – פצוע קשה בראש.

Posted by ‎שומרי החומות‎ on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

 

“The attempted terror attack ended as it should,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman. “Any attempt at carrying out a terror attack in the State of Israel should end without casualties and with the terrorist dead. We thank the Gush Etzion hero, a civilian, who identified the threat and acted quickly and with determination, which brought about the necessary result.”

