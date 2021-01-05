Official ‘Palestinian’ Authority Media: ‘Trump cloned from Genes of Hitler’

Trump “suffers from multiple personality disorder, megalomania, and a racial superiority [complex]”

The White House = “Dubious place in which a global mafia gang dwells” = “The Black House”

The decision of US President Trump to pardon the four American security contractors who in 2007 killed 14 Iraqis in Baghdad (details below), served a regular columnist for the official PA daily as spring board to smear President Trump. Muwaffaq Matar, who is also a member of the Revolutionary Council of Abbas’ Fatah Movement, wrote that Trump is “cloned from the genes of Hitler, Mussolini, and Balfour” and runs a “mafia gang” in what he termed “the Black House.” This alleged genetic heritage expresses itself in “multiple personality disorder, megalomania, and a racial superiority [complex]”:

“The White House during the term of [US] President [Donald] Trump has become a dubious place in which a global mafia gang dwells, which views itself as being in a position of ruling the world…

The only explanation for the announcement issued by Trump’s Black House following his decision to pardon the perpetrators of the massacre [in Iraq in 2007]… is that this man not only suffers from multiple personality disorder, megalomania, and a racial superiority [complex], but rather he also constitutes a mix of racism and a bloody colonialist mentality, which is embodied inside a human entity cloned from the genes of [Adolf] Hitler, [Benito] Mussolini, and [former British Foreign Secretary Arthur] Balfour!” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Dec. 24, 2020]

This is far from the first time the PA and Fatah have been using hate speech against Trump. As Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, moved the US embassy there, closed the PLO office in Washington, cut US aid to UNRWA, and proposed his Middle East peace plan which would have the PA compromise on its ideologies – to name just a few of his decisions unpopular with the PA – the PA became more and more enraged with him. Palestinian Media Watch has documented that the PA and Fatah mocked Trump from the start. Abbas’ Fatah has referred to him as “Hitler,” called him an “irrelevant clown, and made him drown in an animated video. At a demonstration organized by the PLO in which the Bethlehem District Governor Kamel Hamid participated, Palestinians hung an effigy of Trump on the gallows and later burned it:

Moreover, the PA has mocked Trump in numerous cartoons in the official PA daily, among other things portraying him as a shark, and Israel’s puppet:

In this music video, the PA continued the same idea, showing Trump and his Senior Advisor Kushner as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s “messengers.” Netanyahu was referred to as “a monster with horns dragging a tail” – the tail being Trump.

Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard – American security contractors of the Blackwater security firm working for the US government, who killed 14 Iraqis in Baghdad while guarding US personnel on Sept. 16, 2007. Prosecutors claimed the four launched an unprovoked attack, while their defense claimed they mistakenly believed they were being attacked. While their first trial was dismissed, in 2014 Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, and Slough, Liberty, and Heard were convicted on multiple charges of voluntary and attempted manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years. The sentences were all overturned in a 2017 appeal but reinstated in 2019, with Slough, Liberty, and Heard being given approximately half their original sentences. US President Donald Trump pardoned them on Dec. 22, 2020.

The following is a longer excerpt of the op-ed:

Excerpt of an op-ed by Muwaffaq Matar, Fatah Revolutionary Council member and regular columnist for the official PA daily

Headline: “Iraqi Ali Al-Kinani is like Palestinian Muhammad Abu Khdeir”