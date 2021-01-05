Israeli Group buys 700 Acres of Land in Kenya, Brazil to protect Endangered Species

The distance between Israel and Kenya in Africa is 3,454 kilometers (2,146 miles) and between Israel and Brazil almost three times as far (10,512 kms or 6,536 miles). One would think that Israel has enough problems and not need to worry about what is happening in these African and South American lands. But there are Israelis who care about endangered species in Kenya and Brazil.

For the fifth year in a row, members of TiME (This is My Earth, https://this-is-my-earth.org) has raised mass-funded money to acquire land in the world and turn it into a nature reserve, thus saving animal and plant that exist there and are in serious danger of extinction.

This year, the voluntary, non-profit and democratic organization will purchase 2,000 dunams of Atlantic rainforest in Brazil and 800 dunams of forested land in Kenya.

The organization is open to anyone of any age and from anywhere in the world. It was established five years ago by Associate Prof. Uri Shanas of the University of Haifa’s department of evolutionary and environmental biology and Prof. Alon Tal of the Water Research Center at Tel Aviv University. It is an international organization in which all contributors are invited to donate according to his or her ability – starting from one dollar. Everyone – regardless of the amount of the donation – has an equal voice in deciding where to purchase the next area, and 100% of the donations reach the goal of purchasing the areas and saving them.

Each year, members of the organization, which currently numbers more than 5,700 men, women and children from around the world, are presented with three areas from around the world selected by the scientific committee to become a nature reserve.

“Until now, we have been used to thinking that harm to nature harms us humans only through global warming. But many more facets of environmental destruction have been discovered in the form of the terrible Coronavirus and its severe economic, health and personal effects,” said Shanes. “In fact, more destructive epidemics will threaten us in the future. Humanity must protect natural areas both to prevent epidemics and to address global warming, of which we are currently feeling the brunt and that will soon cause serious events.”

The donated funds will go this year to buy 2,000 dunams from the Serra Bonita Reserve Complex in the Atlantic Rainforest in Brazil, which is considered one of the most important areas in the world for conservation, for a sum of $140,000. A survey conducted in the area in the 1990s found that in one hectare (10 dunams), there were 458 tree species. Among the animal species that will be protected are the northern brown howler monkey and the gold-bellied capuchin, as well as 27 endangered bird species

Among the organization’s principles is the commitment that the lands do not remain in its possession but are transferred to local organizations so as to prevent a situation of “green colonialism.” The new nature reserve to be established in Brazil will be managed by the Uiraçu Institute and in Kenya by the

Nature Kenya/East Africa Natural History Society.

”As we declared when we launched our organization, 2.3% of the earth’s surface is defined as a “HOT (high-occupancy target) region” where a rich biodiversity of endangered species of animals and plants. Therefore, even the relatively small areas we acquire can make a significant contribution to the protection of many species. This technique, initially perceived as naive, in fact works and manages to change reality. We started as a small group, and after five years we have succeeded in expanding our activities – whether by acquiring more land or by enlarging our educational program beyond schools in Israel to the state of Oregon in the US and Rwanda in Africa. I invite more people to join us and take part in changing our reality on the planet,” concluded Shanas.