Another Powerful Letter

Dear All,

I want to second Rena Cohen’s point, below, and add a bit.

There are several clear, easy, inexpensive and known ways for everyone – elderly, those with co-morbidities and everyone else – to dramatically reduce their chance of injury or death from covid. Some are simple vitamins, others are safe and inexpensive repurposed drugs. There are many widely used drugs, inexpensive, with few and known side effects, consumed for decades, that have been identified as effective for the corona virus. All have been studied and found to have potent anti-Covid-19 effects. All of the following have been documented to be efficacious prophylactically and at early symptom onset. Did you know that?

– Daily Vitamin D and zinc are two of the most well known.

– Vitamin B12, Vitamin A and magnesium should be taken by everyone every day without contraindications.

– The importance of outdoor activity for sun and fitness should not be overlooked or dismissed.

– The anti-ulcer drug Famotidine of course, cardioprotective, anti-viral, $5 a month.

– Sildenafil for hypertension, protects the lungs, heart and kidneys as an anti-inflammatory

– Anti-cholesterol fibrates such as Fenofibrate is an easy one, protecting the lungs, kidneys, heart, an anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory, mild anti-viral, $15 per month.

– Three more widely used cholesterol-lowering drugs are known to have a protective effect on non-hospitalized and hospitalized patients: ubiquinone, ezetimibe and rosuvastatin.

– Ivermectin is an old and safe anti-viral drug. Based on study results, it is now in use in formal protocol in the United States and elsewhere at symptom onset.

– Of course there is HCQ, which should be prescribed to everyone immediately at the first sign of symptoms.

So my first question is: What they hell are you people doing? Something smells rotten. I do not know of a single person who tested covid-positive with mild symptoms who was told by a physician, nurse or other health authority to take any vitamins or minerals, who was told to get some sun every day or who was prescribed any of the many known medicines that lessen symptoms and danger. Do you realize you have so terrified physicians that they are not doing what they know to be right? Why? Is there another explanation? Will anyone tell me what that is? Can you refer this letter to someone who can tell me why? Not word gymnastics, not obfuscation, but a real, concrete reason. Or is Rena Block right, that my understandable questions as a citizen will fall into a black hole of your choosing? And ask yourself, why should that be? Why do Rena and I and just about everyone else who communicates with you expect to be ignored or at most to receive a perfunctory and cowardly reply? How about you man up on this one?

About the current lockdown….are you sadists? You’ve set people ever more on edge. People are using masks unhealthfully….when they drive, when they are out for a walk on empty streets….setting aside the questionable efficacy of masks ever and anywhere. It’s all so dystopian.

* Children are learning to be afraid of their peers, their teachers, their neighbors.

* The surviving small businesses have ever fewer resources to survive and are falling over the precipice.

* The growth and opportunities for most larger businesses – not the hype and sparkle you read about but rather for the vast majority – are suppressed, stunted or short-circuited.

* And life itself has been short-circuited for 11 months now – birthdays, funerals, prayer, socializing, entertainment, everything.

Obviously public health experts should be the last people to have final authority over health policy for corona, because too many of them are inclined to set a goal of zero corona. That is an impossible mission with no end; only public fear and economic devastation. We’ve pretty much crossed that line now, in great part thanks to you.

Which brings me full circle to: Something smells. Why would you people – in theory caring, intelligent – do this? In two big ways politicians are ill-suited to make corona policy. One is, your main goal is to not be blamed. You are afraid you will lose your Knesset seat and/or your stature if the virus and its impact becomes more severe and you can’t claim you did everything possible. But everything possible includes destroying family finances, enabling child abuse, catalyzing depression and despondency, inflicting other diseases through delayed medical care and more. Have you put your conflicts of interest front and center as you pronounce policy, as you consider policy?

Another problem is that politicians tend to be unduly – very unduly – influenced by large and organized industries, such as big pharma. Those racing to create a vaccine – including the undertested and experimental one you’re shoving into the arms of trusting and unaware citizens right now – have every interest to suppress information about already-existing remedies such as those I list above.

And for the record, since when does government vaccinate an entire population when the death and long-term injury rate of a disease is one-third of one percent of the population? Answer: Since never. Especially, especially, especially, especially when the people with significant risk are well known and fully identifiable? Why exactly cannot we not focus on helping them protect themselves and protecting them, without infringing on their own personal freedom of choice and without destroying the weakest and hardest working among us and undermining democracy. This whole thing smells.

How the schools are being handled is also a joke. Has it occurred to you that you can test any class in any school, or any faculty of any school at any time, and come up with a number of covid-positive test results? If you disagree, let’s make a bet. Let’s test 100 schools. You give me one million shekel for every school that produces a positive test result or more, and I’ll give you one million shekel for every school that does not. And in the end, I’ll even donate ten million shekels to the charity of your choice. Will you take that bet? Of course not! You’d lose close to 100 million shekels. On the other hand, your loss would be my gain.

That being the case, in your bizarre paradigm the schools should be closed. What’s done, however, is when someone tests positive because they have a reason to be tested – maybe someone has symptoms or maybe a relative had tested positive – if there is a positive result, a classroom is shut down. But the rest of the school is not tested. So the question is: Is there a highly infectious and severely deadly disease out there or not?

Then there are worse odors. Bribery, corruption and other time-tested behaviors of elected and career government officials. How else to explain the grotesque and blatant misreading of medical data, of covid infection data?

And as the supposed people’s representatives – meaning we elected you, we pay, your work for us, you report to us, you are accountable to us, you are subordinate and subservient to each of us, and NOT vice versa – how have you managed to so thoroughly destroy the most basic principles of freedom? Since when does the government tell a man he cannot open his business to make an honest living. That he can not go to work in order to feed his family? That he cannot walk with his children more than one kilometer from his home? That he cannot attend his uncle’s funeral? That he cannot have guests to his home when he chooses and how he chooses and for what reason he chooses? That he cannot pray as he chooses, when, where and with whom? Did it ever occur to you that you have hijacked freedom, exceeded your authority?

Did “the government” fully consider taking upon itself informing the citizenry of the risks and possible preventive measures, and then as free men and women in a free nation each individual shall make their own judgement? Or did the yetzer of control overtake you all? Obviously the latter.

On a final note, I’ve spoken with nine physicians who work at nine different hospitals in the past week. Every single one told me that their ICUs are not filling up with corona patients. WTF is that? And for the record, every single ICU in Israel has been filled at 90% to 100% capacity every single day for the past 10 years anyway.

One-third of one percent of the population. So what gives? What’s going on?

Best Regards,

Martin Ingall