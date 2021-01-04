Iran votes to Destroy Israel: ‘Haman’s decree repeating itself’ says Rabbi

Last week, on the anniversary of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani’s assassination, Iran’s published their plan to exact vengeance for his death – by destroying Israel reports Entekhab . The bill states that the government is “obligated to make arrangements to destroy the usurping Zionist regime.” The plan included expelling US forces from the region, confronting the actions of the “usurping Zionist regime,” and countering American economic terrorism against Iran.

Spokesman of the Hebron Jewish community Rabbi Yishai Fleisher, responded to the vote, seeing it as a re-creation of the Biblical story of Purim whereby the evil Haman convinced the King of Persia to kill the Jewish people only to see his plan backfire saying: “Doubling down on fanatical Jihadism, Iran’s parliament votes to destroy Israel. Reminds me of Iran’s HAMAN of 2,500 years ago who ordered the hanging of Mordechai – but ended up hanging himself.”

Doubling down on fanatical Jihadism, Iran’s parliament votes to destroy Israel. Reminds me of Iran’s HAMAN of 2,500 years ago who ordered the hanging of Mordechai – but ended up hanging himself. https://t.co/M2LLMoLBkP — Yishai Fleisher يشاي ישי פליישר 🕎 (@YishaiFleisher) January 4, 2021 The verse referring to this event can is found in the Book of Esther: Then King Ahasuerus said to Queen Esther and Mordechai the Yehudi, “I have given Haman’s property to Esther, and he has been impaled on the stake for scheming against the Yehudim. (Esther 8:7)

Last week, Israel365 News reported that the United States flew strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday for the second time this month, in what the U.S. Central Command said was a defensive action.